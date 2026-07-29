CAR OF THE WEEK: A tasty update for Skoda’s Enyaq 130

BY BRIAN BYRNE

When I first took out a Skoda Enyaq for review, in the summer of 2021, a neighbour asked whether she could have a look at it. I took her out for a drive, and that afternoon she put in her order. Due to the somewhat unexpected popularity of the model, along with component supply issues related to the pandemic, it was close to the end of the year before she got delivery. She’s still driving it, and it has done Trojan duty in her busy teenagers’—now university—family space.

I also remember that my younger teenage Australian granddaughter, staying with us at the time, found the car to be ‘cool’, a phrase she repeated many times during that review period. Now, at the stage of looking for a car for herself as she starts university back in her Oz homeland at the end of this year, I’m sure she’d be just as impressed with the latest version. The Enyaq would be a bit large for her, but I do know she’s been looking at electric. Possibly because her mum pays the household electricity bill!

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My review car this week is the facelifted version of the Enyaq, in its 130 Edition trim, one produced in limited quantities. I’ve long held the view that Skoda has moved within the Volkswagen Group universe from the poorer relation to the rich uncle, in perceived quality terms of their related models. The Enyaq is no exception.

As an update, the basic shape of the car hasn’t been altered much, though it’s marginally longer and taller than the original. The main change is cosmetic, front and rear. The pseudo-grille of the 2021 version has been cast into the once-upon-a-time bin and now offers a very sleek and techno look, while the horizontal lines at the back are visually held together by clever sculpting to provide a rear-three-quarter of considerable character. The 21-inch alloy wheels are handsome.

Anyone choosing the Enyaq for the second time will feel very at home in the car. There hasn’t been much mucking around in what was already a strong space. The same dashboard shape, dominant infotainment screen, nicely set back from the glare driver information pod, and the very welcome manual controls for picking the climate screen, drive mode, and access to ADAS settings. The eagle-eyed will spot the subtly upgraded steering wheel, especially the Skoda text rather than the old Indian head logo. I had a feeling that there had been an upshift in the quality of the trim, which, if so, only enhances the previous very good. The room for three in the back is more than ample, and if there are only two, they can well separate with the pull-down backrest that forms an armrest and cupholder slots. The airy panoramic sunroof comes with the 130 Edition. The boot capacity remains the same as before, at a capacious 585L. The tailgate can be opened by a virtual kick under the rear, as long as you have the key fob with you.

The 130’s powertrain is the 286hp system used in four of the six variants available of the Enyaq, with an 82kWh battery rated WLTP at 563km range. The power output is substantially higher than before, and despite pulling more than 2.3 tonnes, it’s a nippy car when you want it to be, offering a sprint to 100km/h of 6.7 seconds. We who drive lots of electrics are spoiled for smooth and silent travel, but the high-quality ambience of the Enyaq seems to add even more.

My neighbour nodded recognition of the model upgrade as she stopped at the car parked outside my house. She didn’t ask for a drive, though. The one she bought still looks as well as it did the day she brought it home. I suspect it will be with her for some time yet.