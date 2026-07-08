LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Deliver overdue housing in Dunmanway

EDITOR - I am writing to you to outline the lack of development in Dunmanway town in West Cork over the past number of decades which is driven by chronic failures in local wastewater treatment and investment.

An upgrade by Uisce Éireann to the wastewater treatment plant will now only provide capacity for 15 new homes rather than the 50 previously indicated. This severely limits both residential growth and commercial development in the town. Neighbouring West Cork towns Clonakilty and Bandon have had huge investments in the last two decades. In Clonakilty these include the Jones Bridge water treatment plant upgrade costing €17 million and supplying 16,700 customers. In addition Clonakilty waste water treatment plant has had a €7million upgrade and a leakage reduction programme costing€1.5 million.

Irish Water has invested €35 million in Bandon’s water and wastewater infrastructure. These include a water and sewer network upgrade costing €21 million, and a waste water treatment plant at a cost of €14 million.

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From the Census of 2002 until 2022 the population of Dunmanway has increased by only 432. In this time period , there have only been 96 new houses built in the town.

Clonakilty meanwhile has had a population increase of 1,249 and Bandon a massive 3,035.

Considering there are currently new housing developments in both these towns and West Cork’s largest ever housing development has been approved for 246 homes in Clonakilty, the Census in 2027 will be even more severe for Dunmanway.

There have been decades of investment and housing in Clonakilty and Bandon but the same cannot be said for Dunmanway. I urge all interested parties to collaborate to deliver the overdue housing for the town.

Stephen Collins,

Dunmanway.

Lobby TDS for cost of disability payment

EDITOR –While the cost-of-living crisis has affected us all, the daily costs for a person with a disability are even higher. People in our communities are at breaking point; my colleagues and I see it every day.

Poverty is not just about paying bills; it is about exclusion from normal life. Many of us struggle to simply keep rent paid, food on the table, the lights on or the heating running. A balanced diet has become a luxury for many disabled people.

No one should have to choose between heating their home, buying food, or paying for essential disability-related supports. But this is the reality facing many people with disabilities in Cork and across Ireland today.

We know that people with disabilities face significantly higher energy costs than the general population. Many rely on motorised wheelchairs, medical devices and other essential assistive equipment that needs regular charging. They need to keep their homes warmer because they are moving about less, have poor circulation or underlying health conditions.

Many people with disabilities, in Cork and across the country, are being pushed into poverty. The Government needs to introduce a universal Cost of Disability Payment of €55 per week to ensure people can achieve an adequate standard of living and participate fully in society.

I know that every staff member of the Irish Wheelchair Association can think of someone who is cutting back on their food to make sure they have enough money to pay their electricity and heating bills.

In September TDs will be back in Dublin negotiating for Budget 2027.

I would appeal to people as they meet their local TDs at events and festivals around the county over the summer, to ask them about a Cost of Disability Payment. People with disabilities need the voice of their community behind them.

Margaret O’Connor,

IWA Cork services manager

Shameful history of covering up abuse

EDITOR - We have seen cases go before an Irish court or tribunal of investigation into an individual, usually a man, accused of bullying a group of young people in their care and it was going on for, usually, years. Ireland has a history of covering up serious abuse of vulnerable others. There is an ongoing tribunal into how army recruits were viciously bullied by one particular trainer many years ago. The bullying led to one recruit ending his life. He couldn’t take the daily taunts. We know army life is disciplined - but this case shows it went to extremes.

We read of genuine attempts made to expose abuse and for it to stop. The usual reaction from the powers-that-be back then was to ignore it or little was done. A past basketball coach is another case. He was convicted and sent to prison where he died recently. It was known at the time he was sadistically physically assaulting boys he was coaching. He came from a political extended family. They sent him to a psychiatrist - but he was still a basketball coach.

Eventually survivors of his abuse, now grown men, were vindicated seeing him sent to prison. He showed no real remorse. These cases keep appearing because the Ireland of years ago kept covering up uncomfortable issues. Maybe, still do. It is human nature it seems to cover up rather than face serious abuse. The abuser always seems to have more power. Why is that? Maybe a psychologist could write in explaining how that happens?

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Airport flying high

EDITOR - I just wanted to share my recent experience flying in and out of Cork Airport. From the moment we arrived, it felt genuinely welcoming. There’s always a smile on the face when you’re greeted and the staff are friendly and genuinely helpful throughout.

Compared with Dublin the whole experience in Cork felt smoother and more enjoyable from start to finish. The service made a real difference, and it’s clear the team takes pride in how they treat passengers.

The only issue on the return was that the parking machine wasn’t working on the day we needed it. That said, staff quickly pointed us in the right direction and helped where they could.

Mary O’Shaugnessy,

Macroom