Lee Valley enterprises in the spotlight for Ireland’s favourite businesses

BUSINESSES in the Lee Valley region are in the spotlight as a national Ireland’s Favourite Local Business competition goes live, with €2,000 of Grá Macroom Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Backed by Macroom Business Association, people can nominate their favourite local businesses in the competition, free, by giving the name of the local business they think deserves to win and a reason.

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels, attractions and services across Macroom and its neighbouring village are all eligible to be Ireland’s Favourite Local Business 2026.

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Ireland’s Favourite Local Business will win a €1,000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Grá Macroom Gift Card, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a €1,000 Town & City Gift Card.

The Grá Macroom Gift Card was launched by Macroom Business Association in October 2025 for Macroom and its neighbouring villages to enhance the convenience of supporting local, replacing the previous paper voucher and extending its reach from the town to its surrounding villages in the Lee Valley region.

Consumers and organisations alike have been using the card for gifts, as well as for rewards and incentives in line with the Small Benefit Exemption, with both physical and digital versions of the card available. Over €212,000 in cards have been sold to date.

Over 100 local businesses accept the Grá Macroom Gift Card which is available to buy online in person from Killian Auctioneers Macroom, Cooney’s Garage in Coachford, Connections in Macroom, Dromeys Centra in Ballymakeera and Daybreak in Ballingeary.

Killian Lynch, auctioneer and chairperson of the Macroom Business Association, said: “We introduced the Grá Macroom Gift Card for the benefit of our business community, with over €212,000 locked into the economy through the card to date.

We’re backing Ireland’s Favourite Local Business to spotlight our local businesses ahead of the key Christmas trading period.

It’s vital that we support our small businesses, for their longevity and the vibrancy of our towns and villages.”

The Grá Macroom Gift Card Card is part of the multi-award winning Town & City Gift Cards concept from fintech Miconex, active across Ireland.

Over €17.4m in Town & City Gift Cards were sold in Ireland in 2025.

Enter Ireland’s Favourite Local Business competition free at: www.lovelocalwin.ie and the competition closes on November 30 2026.