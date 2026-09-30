National Transport Authority could learn from West Cork Connect

IF private operators can offer cheap bus fares then why can’t the National Transport Authority?

That was the sentiment of Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire), when the issue of rising bus fares was raised at a meeting of Cork County Council this week.

It followed the announcement of a 15% increase in adult bus fares by the NTA earlier this month.

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He pointed to West Cork Connect as a prime example of a private operator offering cheaper fares than the NTA, saying that the ticket prices on Bus Éireann journeys were “turning people off”.

His comments were in response to a motion put forward by Cllr Eamonn Horgan (SD), who asked for support in writing to the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, and the chief executive of the NTA, Anne Shaw.

He plans to voice his dissatisfaction and look for the fare increase to be reconsidered. He added that the government and NTA need to ask themselves a simple question: “Where are the public getting value for money?”

He said they can’t continue to ask people to pay more while delivering the same “inadequate service”.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) supported the motion, noting that the price increase “completely contradicts what the government say they want to achieve”.

She predicted that it will deter more people from using public transport.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.