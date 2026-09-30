Calls for credit scheme on pints to help rural pubs keep the lights on

CALLS continue for government support of rural pubs ahead of the budget.

The issue was raised by Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire), who urged Cork County Council to support the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland’s proposals for the upcoming budget.

He said that since 2005, a third of rural pubs have closed in Cork County alone, causing job losses and rural isolation.

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He added that while the VAT cut was welcome, 65% of rural pubs did not benefit because they don’t serve food.

Cllr Collins said that the VFI, which he is a member of, are proposing a credit scheme on draught beer.

Cllr Collins said that a framework already exists, with similar systems in place to support film and TV production.

He explained that the system would operate as a business support scheme, based on the number of kegs purchased.

The proposal would aim to provide targeted support to smaller pubs under the most pressure.

“Rising business costs have slashed publicans profits,” he continued.

“Although excise hasn’t changed since 2014 most of the government influenced business costs have increased significantly, such as wages, electricity, water, and refuse.”

Cllr Collins pointed across the channel as an example, saying that in England successive Prime Ministers have seen the decline in pubs and cut rates accordingly.

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) seconded the motion, adding that a pub is much more than just a place to drink and when it closes, the community around it suffers. Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) agreed, saying the pub is the “centrepiece” of communities.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) supported the motion but is worried that it is “a bit late in the day to save the rural pub”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.