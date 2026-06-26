Kevin O'Donovan: There hasn't been any dramatic turnaround or eureka moment. It's just people working hard

THERE has been no overnight transformation in Cork football, according to Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan.

As the Cork seniors prepare for an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, the minors look ahead to an All-Ireland final against Tyrone, while the U20s reached a Munster final before losing to eventual All-Ireland champions Kerry.

The signs of progress are clear across the board, but O'Donovan believes the county is now seeing the rewards of years of hard work.

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‘I’d say the curve is still upwards, and it's been a slow burn,’ O’Donovan tells this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘There hasn't been any dramatic turnaround or eureka moment. It's just people putting their shoulder to the wheel and working hard.

‘You look at the senior team – John Cleary is on a five-year journey. The same with the U20s and minors. It's a slow burn.

‘It's not some magic formula. It's hard work and people edging their way forward, climbing inch by inch back into the top ranks.’

Cork have a chance to reach an All-Ireland senior semi-final this Saturday, if they jump the Mayo hurdle. Regardless of what happens, this already has been a season full of positives, including promotion back to Division 1 for the first time since 2016.

Back-to-back championship wins against Meath and Donegal have made people sit up and take notice of the Rebels.

‘The word that haunted us for years was consistency, and that's starting to bed down now,’ O’Donovan says.

‘We're beginning to look like a serious team.

‘There's still a long way to go if you're talking about getting back to the levels of 2010 and beyond, but we're moving in the right direction.

‘Mayo is another milestone. If we get over it, fantastic. If we don't, we'll lick our wounds and get ready for Division 1 football next year.

‘What pleases me most is seeing the team grow in confidence every day. The game plan is bedding down. The connection with supporters is growing.

‘It's not a case of euphoria. It's seeing the hard grind that the players have put in behind the scenes and watching them improve inch by inch.

‘Like any supporter, I'd love to see Cork win in Croke Park, but I'd still view it as another step in a long, tough journey.’

O’Donovan recognises that growing that connection between the Cork footballers and the supporters is key. Each win and each step on the journey strengthens that bond. The Cork support that travelled to Ballybofey for the win over Donegal is evidence of that growing connection. It felt like one of those rare I-was-there moments.

The decision to play games at Páirc Uí Rinn has helped, too. That venue, for now, is a better fit for the Rebels. But O’Donovan has a bigger vision.

‘Páirc Uí Rinn is a double-edged sword for me,’ he says.

‘The connection with supporters has been fantastic. The pitch invasions after some of those wins, going back to the Kerry game a few years ago, are memories I'll always have.

‘But the flip side is that I believe Cork football should be attracting 30,000 people to games.

‘Ultimately, our home is SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I want Cork footballers treated exactly the same as the hurlers.

‘In the short term, Páirc Uí Rinn has been brilliant. It gives the players a stronger home venue and creates that connection with supporters.

‘Long term, though, I'd love to see Cork and Kerry in a Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with 40,000 supporters roaring the team on.’

There is no denying that Cork football is getting more eyeballs as a result of this deeper run in the championship. That’s good for the brand, but also to have more people talking about Cork football.

‘How many people have said the words “Cork football” in the last two weeks? How many people will say them in the next week? That influences children at home. They're more likely to go out and kick a ball, they're more likely to tune into a game,’ O’Donovan says.

Central to the upturn in Cork results and performances at senior level was the decision to persuade John Cleary to stay in the hot-seat after his three-year term ended after last season.

He could have walked, but was persuaded to stay.

‘For me, continuity was hugely important because I could see the build from year to year,’ O’Donovan explains.

‘John has been very innovative with his backroom team. Kevin Walsh came in, Kevin Murray joined this year, Jim O'Donoghue has been involved, and while we lost James Loughrey, who was a fantastic servant, there has been a nice balance of continuity and fresh thinking.

‘We haven't had the same conveyor belt of players coming through in football that we've had in hurling, so I think John has done a fantastic job with the resources available.

‘He's built it steadily and sensibly.

‘Like John, I'm fairly circumspect about Cork football. The world didn't end when we lost to Louth by a point, and the world doesn't suddenly change because we won in Ballybofey.

‘But when you step back and look over time, you can clearly see things moving in the right direction.’

On the inter-county front, it’s been encouraging for Cork, with the hope of more to come, as the hurlers also have an All-Ireland semi-final in addition to the senior and minor footballers’ games.

‘I like the consistency of the thing. I don't get too high and I don't get too low because, let's be honest, we could be two weekends away from taking three punches in the face and being knocked out of the three remaining competitions,’ O’Donovan said.

‘But when I look back at the year, I see huge integrity in the performances. I thought both U20 teams were solid and consistent. They got knocked down, they got back up again and they both exited to the eventual All-Ireland champions. That tells you there was good work being done.

‘I look at the minor hurlers as well. They had their ups and downs in Munster, but then they went out and won two very good, tough games against Leinster opposition and were very unlucky against Tipperary.

‘I'm always looking at the curve. I'm always looking at the wider base and the spread. I ask myself: did we appoint six good management teams, and do they have good pools of players coming from the clubs and schools to work with? I'd say yes on both counts.

‘The next step, though, is silverware. That's important because it's good for supporters, it's good for participation and it inspires young players to go out and practise in the local pitch.

‘Profile is huge at this time of year. You get a window for a month where you can reach people who mightn't normally engage with the GAA – families who have moved to Ireland, people who maybe wouldn't be involved as much as we'd like.