JOHN HAYES: Can any team stop the dominance of The Big Three at premier senior level?

IT’S All-Ireland football final week and we have to hope that we get more entertainment than we did in the hurling equivalent or the World Cup final. Both were hugely disappointing contests for different reasons.

Focusing on the GAA, the worry is that we will have another contest where the favourites with multiple All-Irelands in their back pockets take out the underdogs with the minimum of fuss.

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As bad as the soccer was, at least the result was somewhat in doubt all the way through, whereas the writing was on the wall for Galway from the opening minutes of the second half.

Can Mayo make Kerry work harder for their 40th All-Ireland or even upset the odds and finally claim their fourth, 75 years after they completed back-to-back titles in 1951? Well, I pretty much nailed my colours to the mast last week. For those who didn’t read it, I’m not expecting the unexpected this Sunday.

Maybe I’m missing something, but I can’t see past a clearcut Kerry victory for a number of reasons. Firstly, and most importantly, Kerry are the far superior football team. After the Kerry team of the noughties finished up and when a handful of the stalwarts of that team claimed their final All-Ireland in 2014, Kerry went into a period of some transition. With Dublin the dominant force, Kerry had to wait eight years before bringing Sam Maguire to the Kingdom once again.

That success was followed up last year and it now feels like we could be entering into a new era of Kerry supremacy – the Clifford era, if you will. Granted, Kerry have not set the world on fire in Croke Park this year just yet, but that gives further credence to the idea that they will be too good for Mayo on Sunday. They have accounted for Tyrone and Dublin, admittedly only narrowly, while not operating at their best.

It is somewhat reminiscent of Spain at the World Cup, who laboured through the tournament for long periods before upping the ante when they needed to in the semi-final and final. Kerry are past masters at doing the same thing, which brings me to the second reason I am convinced that they will win – history. Not including replays, Sunday will be Kerry’s 64th day out at the big show, and they have come home smiling 39 times already, with 25 defeats.

Mayo’s record on All-Ireland final day is decidedly grim, with their three successes in 1936, 1950 and 1951. The westerners have made the journey back home with heavy hearts on a further 15 occasions, with eight of those defeats endured since the turn of the millenium, two of those being heavy reversals to Kerry in 2004 and 2006.

Of course, history cannot kick any ball on Sunday, and this is a young Mayo team, but the reality is that Kerry are ultra comfortable on the biggest stage while their opponents have the worst final record of any team to have ever claimed the Sam Maguire. Kerry’s success rate in finals is 61 percent while Mayo lag behind with a 17 percent win rate.

I hope I’m wrong and that this won’t be the foregone conclusion I fear it will be. The scenes if they should prevail will be emotional beyond description. Andy Moran has done an excellent job in his debut season with Mayo to recover from a second-half capitulation against Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final, which they lost by ten points.

While Mayo might well believe they can shock the country and climb the steps of the Hogan Stand on Sunday evening, Kerry know that they can, and all of their players have done so already.

No shocks predicted here, Kerry by six or more.

***

Far less predictable, for the most part at least, are the Cork club championships, which get underway this weekend.

I’ve outlined numerous times the tweaks I would make to the GAA calendar with much shorter pre-season and leagues at inter-county to give more time to the championships being foremost amongst them, and it would be preferable if the opening weekend of the football in Cork didn’t clash with the All-Ireland final also.

I don’t have the space to preview all the championships and games this weekend, so I’m going to pick a couple as my ones to watch as the club season gets underway. Defending premier senior champions St Finbarr’s take on Carrigaline on Friday evening, while on Saturday Newcestown face Nemo Rangers in a repeat of the cracking semi-final from last year that the Carbery side will feel they left behind.

That game is fixed for 4pm on Saturday, which is the same time that Kilmacabea get their premier junior adventure underway in Ballinascarthy. Dohenys taking on newly-promoted Aghabullogue three hours later in Kilmichael in another attractive fixture, which clashes with Clonakilty versus Knocknagree in Carrigadrohid. The clashes are disappointing, but it’s a simple side effect of having so many more games which is exactly what we longed for with years.

That game may well be the game of the weekend, with many people tipping Knocknagree to humble their more established opponents. Knocknagree are a very good side and may well do so, however as with Kerry I would caution that experience and tradition count for a lot. If Knocknagree are to beat the nine-time champions, they will have to earn it.

On Sunday evening, the last member of Cork’s big three join the party with another tasty fixture, Castlehaven against Ballincollig, in Clonakilty, while my attention will be in Dunmanway for the clash of Carbery Rangers and Cill na Martra. Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa will also get their respective campaigns started at the same time against Kilmurry and Newmarket respectively.

The pitches in Cork are about to come alive to the sounds of championship football, there is little better than seeing the action in the flesh near enough to your own doorstep.

Following Cork to Killarney and Croke Park is great, but seeing Ross in Dunmanway on Sunday evening and Ballinacarriga for the juniors on Monday is equally important and enjoyable. I’m sure everyone else feels the same about seeing their clubs in action in huge games in the summer time with good weather. I know people want me to put my head on the block with predictions too, so here are my pre-season picks for the various championship outright winners.

Premier senior: St Finbarr’s to win. No, I don’t see anyone breaking up the big three and the Barrs might just shade Castlehaven this time around. I have them both ahead of Nemo.

Senior A: Cork’s best championship in recent years. Hesitant tip to Éire Óg, with Carbery Rangers and Cill na Martra others with good chances. It will be interesting to see how Aghabullogue fare also after another promotion.

Premier Intermediate: Uibh Laoire to go one better than last year.

Intermediate A: Wide open, plenty with chances. Tentative nod to Adrigole.

Premier JFC: Similarly tough to call, possibly Canovee.

Carbery JAFC: The Ibane duo look well placed, but we have an inkling for Barryroe.