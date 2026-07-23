FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Clonakilty's clash with Knocknagree headlines opening football championship weekend in Cork

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to a busy opening weekend for West Cork clubs

Newcestown v Nemo Rangers,

PSFC Group 2, Saturday (Cloughduv, 4pm)

A repeat of the county semi-final last year – a game where Newcestown came agonisingly close to shocking the city club in a 2-14 to 0-19 defeat after extra time. Having beaten Mallow, Valley Rovers, Carrigaline and most notably Castlehaven, Jim O’Sullivan’s side showed they are capable of mixing it with the big teams. This year is a chance to prove last season wasn’t a one-off. David Buckley is Newcestown’s obvious scoring threat but Luke Meade, Colm Dinneen and Sean O’Donovan are all vital cogs in the team too. The West Cork side's fortunes may depend on how they handle Nemo's inter-county star Mark Cronin.

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Knocknagree v Clonakilty,

PSFC Group 3, Saturday (Carrigadrohid, 7pm)

This could be the game of the weekend. While Clon had a disappointing year in 2025, getting knocked out in the group stage, they have a group of players that can mix it with the big guns. The Brewery Town team brought Nemo Rangers to penalties in the 2024 quarter-finals and reached a Division 1 final in 2025. Conor Daly and Maurice Shanley both played inter-county football this year and are quality players. Their opponents have built up great momentum – Knocknagree were in the league final this year and won the senior A championship to gain promotion. In Daniel O’Mahony, the Duhallow club have one of the best defenders in the country while they also possess Cork starting goalkeeper Patrick Doyle.

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Castlehaven v Ballincollig,

PSFC Group 3, Sunday (Clonakilty, 7.15pm)

They may be in a difficult group this year and fell at the quarter-final stage in 2025, but Seanie Cahalane’s Castlehaven are still a force to be reckoned with. They have won two of the last three premier senior championships for a reason. Brian Hurley, Mark Collins, Damien Cahalane and Conor Cahalane are all experienced campaigners but it will be interesting to see the emergence of youth. Micheál Maguire, Tomas O’Mahony and Danny O’Donovan are all ones to watch. Ballincollig’s main men are Cork player Luke Fahy and scoring sensation Cian Dorgan.

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Dohenys v Aghabullogue,

SAFC Group 1, Saturday (Kilmichael, 7pm)

Now with Niall Hurley in charge, Dohenys will look to better last year’s performance by getting out of the group stage. Finalists from 2023 and semi-finalists in 2024, the Dunmanway club would see themselves as one of the top sides in the senior A grade. With Fionn Herlihy, the club captain, having another full club league campaign under his belt, he will be Dohenys’ talisman. Keith White is another shrewd operator while Shane Barry and Euan Lehane have impressed with their U21s. Aghabullogue won the premier intermediate crown last year and Matthew Bradley and Luke Casey will again be key for the Muskerry club.

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Cill na Martra v Carbery Rangers,

SAFC Group 2, Sunday (Dunmanway, 7.15pm)

This clash has the side relegated from premier senior (Rangers) coming up against the team (Cill na Martra) that lost the senior A final in 2025. It’s a new era for Carbery Rangers with Robbie Ahern in the dugout and they enjoyed a strong Division 1 league campaign, finishing fourth. John O’Rourke, Darragh Hayes, Timmy Cullinane, Paul Hodnett and Dylan O’Neill are all capable of big performances and the Rosscarbery club will go into the championship as one of the favourites. Cill na Martra are Munster intermediate champions from 2023 – Dan Ó Duinnín, Jason MacCárthaigh and Ciarán Ó Duinnín are players Ross need to eye.

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O’Donovan Rossa v Newmarket,

SAFC Group 2, Sunday (Macroom, 7.15pm)

Following on from avoiding relegation via a play-off victory over Fermoy last season, O’Donovan Rossa will be looking to improve this year. Now managed by Liam Hurley, they will target a winning start, with games against Carbery Rangers and Cill na Martra to come. The Skibb side survived in Division 2, finishing just above the relegation zone. Injuries have hampered the Rossas, but they’ll hope to get off to a positive start here against a strong Newmarket.

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Bantry Blues v Rockchapel,

PIFC Group 1, Saturday (Cill na Martra, 3pm)

Since getting relegated from senior A in 2021, Bantry reached two consecutive county finals, losing to Kanturk and Cill na Martra. Since then, Bantry have exited at the quarter-final and group stage. With the experienced Ruairí Deane and exciting prospect Dara Sheedy, the Blues have quality. Last year’s finalists Uibh Laoire are in this group too, alongside Glanmire, so it’s important Bantry get off to the perfect start.

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Macroom v Castletownbere,

PIFC Group 2, Saturday (Bantry, 7pm)

Castletownbere are looking to advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2023 – they lost in the semi-final to eventual winners Cill na Martra. Lorcan Harrington is in the hotseat now, and will be hoping his side can get an ideal start to the championship following relegation from Division 2 in the county league. They come up against a Macroom team that have contested the last three relegation play-offs. The West Cork club came out on top in last year’s group stage meeting between the two, 1-12 to 0-14.

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Gabriel Rangers v Mitchelstown,

IAFC Group 2, Thursday (Ahiohill, 7.30pm)

Two knockout stage defeats against eventual intermediate A champions Glanmire and Ballinora in the past two seasons can spur on Gabriel Rangers this year. The team has the quality to compete for the top honours with Paddy O’Driscoll, Luka Bowen and Keith O’Driscoll leading the charge. Now under Padraig Lynch, Gabriels face a big test in the opening game – Mitchelstown won Division 5 of the county league and went unbeaten. Inter-county players Cathail O’Mahony and Sean Walsh are their main men.

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Bandon v Adrigole,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday (Skibbereen, 4pm)

The first West Cork derby of the championship this year and it’s between two teams that will fancy their chances in this grade. Bandon were relegated to the fourth tier after defeat to Macroom last year, and demotion from county league Division 3 followed. Adrigole have been the unlucky generals at intermediate A level. It’s three semi-final exits in a row – they lost after extra time to Ilen Rovers in 2025. The O’Sheas, Cian, Seanie and Gerard, will be big players for the Beara club.

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Ilen Rovers v Kilmurry,

IAFC Group 1, Sunday (Ballinacarriga, 7.15pm)

Beaten finalists in 2025, Ilen Rovers will look to carry on the great momentum built by Flor O’Driscoll and his management team. This will be a tight opening game – the two teams met in the group stage last year with nothing separating them in a draw. Both also lost to Ballinora last season. Dan MacEoin, Micheál Sheehy and the returning Peter O’Driscoll will be key for Ilen while Kilmurry’s Seanie O’Leary proved his class for the Cork U20s this year.

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Glenville v Urhan,

PJFC Group 2, Saturday (Enniskeane, 4pm)

Since the premier junior championship was introduced in 2023, Urhan have felt the benefit of competitive championship games. They weren’t getting that exposure before, being the only junior A club from Beara. What will perhaps disappoint them however is their showings at this grade. Semi-finalists in 2023, they fell at the quarter-finals in 2024 before a group stage exit in 2025. This is a season about steadying the ship, and with Cobh and Inniscarra to come, getting an opening round win over Glenville is vital.

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Na Piarsaigh v Kilmacabea,

PJFC Group 3, Saturday (Ballinascarthy, 4pm)

The county championship adventure begins for Donie O’Donovan and his team after a great 2025 campaign. Kilmacabea are now in Division 5 of the county league and will hope that momentum can carry them into the championship. At last, players like Damien Gore, Ian Jennings and Eamonn Shanahan get to strut their stuff at county championship level. They earned the championship they have wanted for so long in junior A. Now it’s time to kick on. With 2024 premier junior finalists Canovee and 2025 runners-up St Nick’s also in this group, the Leap and Glandore men will be gunning for victory this weekend.