KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: The SUSI Student Grant Scheme

The Student Grant Scheme is the main financial support scheme for students studying full-time courses in Ireland and abroad. It is also known as the SUSI grant and is divided into maintenance grants (living costs), fee grants (if you don’t qualify for the Free Fees Scheme). If you’re doing a part-time course, you may qualify for the part-time fee scheme depending on what course you’re studying. If you’re doing a postgraduate course, you may get financial support under the Student Grant Scheme.

Who qualifies for a student grant?

To qualify for a student grant, you must meet all the conditions of the scheme. These include being a citizen of Ireland, UK, EU or EEA country, or Switzerland. You may qualify if you have refugee or immigration status accepted by SUSI. You must have been resident in the Irish State, the EU, EEA, UK or Swiss Federation for three of the last five years to be eligible to qualify for a grant (fee grant and maintenance grant). You must also pass a means test, and be attending a course that is approved for a student grant. You do not qualify for the Student Grant Scheme if you have already got a grant for the maximum number of years allowed for the level of study you are undertaking.

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Whose income is means tested?

The means test is based on your and your family’s gross income for the previous full tax year (2025). However, if you or your family have had a change of circumstances from January 1st 2026, your changed circumstances will be taken into account. If you are dependent on your parent(s), your income (if any) is assessed together with your parents’ income(s). This means you must give details of your parents’ or legal guardians’ income when filling out your application. You are dependent on your parents if you are under 23 on January 1st of the year you first enter further or higher education, or are over 23 on January 1st of the year you enter or re-enter higher education and live with your parents/guardian. You are considered an independent if you are aged 23 or over on January 1st in the year of entry to the course, and live independently from October of the year before you first enter or re-enter the course.

How to apply for a student grant

You can apply for a student grant for 2026-2027 online through the SUSI website. You don’t need to have your Leaving Cert results or have accepted a course yet. Just enter details of the course you want to study and update it later, if needed.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie