Jim O'Sullivan hails job done as Newcestown set up huge local derby with Clonakilty

Newcestown 0-16

St Michael’s 0-10

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

THE terms were simple for Newcestown as they decamped to Riverstick last Sunday – win and qualify for the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC knockout stages.

Semi-finalists last year, they will have a chance to match that showing when they face Clonakilty in an appetising derby tie.

While there will be a degree of disappointment that a lead of 0-12 to 0-3 early in the second half was eroded for a spell and the chance to top their group was missed, the ‘prize’ for such a showing would have been a clash with Castlehaven.

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'I suppose we came down to win,' said Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan, 'our destiny was in our own hands.

'We did very well in the first half, but in the second half, we didn't do that, we only played in fits and starts.

'We had a lot of wides, in fairness, then St Michael’s came at us and we gave up a couple of goal chances.

'It mightn’t have been vintage football, we might have been disappointed with the display in the second half, as opposed to the first half, but we got through it.'

Newcestown led throughout and they can be satisfied with the professionalism of the display in the opening half as St Michael’s were overrun early on and then a strong finish to the half gave them a 0-10 to 0-3 lead.

The patterns of play were very impressive as Newcestown built on the dominance of Seán O’Donovan and Eoghan Collins in midfield, while Micheál McSweeney spent as much time playmaking as at centre-back.

Luke Meade and Humphrey Canty shone in attack and the only drawback from the display was the lack of a first-half goal – Jack Meade going closest after a great move, denied by goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell.

The score was 0-6 to 0-3 at that stage and impressive corner-back Kelleher was among the points, as was David Buckley, as they retired with that seven-point lead.

On the resumption, seven points became nine with a Colm Dineen two-point score but Newcestown would not add to that for more than 20 minutes.

St Michael’s – who needed something from the game to avoid the relegation playoff – responded well in the interim. Centre-back Fionnán Leahy had a goal effort blocked before James Ryan’s shot was blocked by Buckley on the line – however, a foul on Ryan led to a penalty being awarded.

There was a let-off as Eric Hegarty’s shot from the spot came back off the crossbar but it didn’t puncture the city side’s momentum as Newcestown struggled to rediscover their earlier form.

Michael’s added four more points, with Rory O’Shaughnessy impressing, to close to within four, 0-12 to 0-8, with 12 minutes left.

Newcestown didn’t panic though and their advantage didn’t shrink any further. They had the benefit of being able to shuffle their pack and sub Paul Kelly ended the drought with the first of two points before full-back Colm O’Donovan added another, set up by McSweeney.

They pushed on to win by six – safely through, but knowing that a big task awaits in Dunmanway on Saturday week.

'I suppose Clon are probably one of the favourites for the county,' O’Sullivan said.

'They're sprinkled all over the field with inter-county quality, so it's going to be a tough ask, but we’ll go about it and do our best.

'We'll enjoy tonight and we'll look at Clon then from here on in.'

Scorers

Newcestown: David Buckley 0-4 (3f); Niall Kelly, Luke Meade, Jack Meade, Colm Dinneen (2pt) 0-2 each; James Kelleher, Colm O’Donovan, Tadgh Twomey, Humphrey Canty 0-1 each.

St Michael’s: James Ryan 0-3 (2f); Liam O’Sullivan (1f), Rory O’Shaughnessy 0-2 each; Rory Kavanagh, Adam Hennessy, Eric Hegarty 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Christopher White; Gearóid O’Donovan, Colm O’Donovan, James Kelleher; Richard O’Sullivan, Micheál McSweeney, Colm Dinneen; Seán O’Donovan, Eoghan Collins; Dáire McAree, David Buckley, Luke Meade; Humphrey Canty, Jack Meade, Tadgh Twomey.

Subs: Cárthach Keane for Twomey, Niall Kelly for Jack Meade (both 42), James Burrows for Dinneen, Séamus O’Sullivan for McAree (both 54).

St Michael’s: Mikey O’Connell; Rob Ahern, Dylan Corkery, Seán Keating; Andrew Murphy, Fionnán Leahy, Rory Kavanagh; Eoin Hickey, Eoin de Búrca; Luke Carroll, Adam Hennessy, James Ryan; Liam O’Sullivan, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sam Murphy.

Subs: Daniel Meaney for Carroll, Eric Hegarty for Sam Murphy (both half-time), Conor Hanley for Kavanagh (42, inj), Oscar McCarthy for Ahern (59).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers),