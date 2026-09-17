This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

An appeal has been lodged against West Cork Music's plans for a concert venue and education hub in Bantry.

Tim Casey from Innishannon is our West Cork Farming Awards winners for September!

Bandon mum-of-two Gillian Ryan is lobbying for better screening services as she faces a second surgery for lung cancer.

IN LIFE

Laura Whalen describes the emotional moment 12,000 dolls were laid out on Courtmacsherry beach as the Babóg Project honours infants born in Mother and Baby Homes.



IN SPORT

Clonakilty made light work of Ballincollig as they booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the county premier senior football championship.

Ballylickey's Daniel Cronin secured a confidence-boosting victory in the Wexford Volkswagen Rally.

Arthur Coakley scored a dramatic injury-time penalty to snatch a win for Bantry Blues that saw them avoid the premier intermediate relegation play-off.

Double Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy reflects on his most challenging year yet.

Courcey Rovers were too strong for St Catherines in a quarter-final of the county senior camogie championship.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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