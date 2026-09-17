BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

The class of 1976 are organised the 50th Anniversary celebration in the West Cork Hotel on Saturday September 12th 2026.

St Fachtna’s De La Salle Leaving Cert Class 1976

Back (L to R) Pat Walsh (Skibbereen), Denis Cullinane (Goleen), Michael Keohane (Dromore), Pearse O’Shea (Dromadoon), Seamus O’Callaghan (Leap), Colman O’Callaghan (Leap), Gerard Hourihane (Caheragh), Jim Nolan (Union Hall), Con Collins (Skibbereen), Anthony Moynihan (Caheragh), Michael Minihane (Schull), JJ O’Driscoll, Denis Minihane (Skibbereen), Seamus McEoin (Skibbereen)

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Middle (L to R) Seán O’Donnell (Drimoleague), Noel Crowley (Caheragh), James Daly (Drinagh), Anthony O’Sullivan (Castlehaven),Michael Whooly (Schull), Noel Hegarty (Leap), David Ross (Castledonovan), Bernard Newman (Goleen), Denis (Donogh) Keane (Bredagh Cross), Dermot Laide (Drimoleague), Fintan O’Regan (Schull), Padraig O’Driscoll (Castlehaven)

Front (L to R) George Fitzgerald (Skibbereen), Denis Connolly (Skibbereen), Barry O’Brien (Skibbereen), Pat Smith (Skibbereen), Anthony O’Donovan (Union Hall), Seán O’Mahony (Toe Head), Seán O’Farrell (Drimoleague), Dermot O’Mahony (Skibbereen), Don Murray (Skibbereen), Andrew de Courcey (Castlehaven), Kevin Hourihane (Leap), Michael O’Mahony (Leap), Seán McCarthy (Drinagh)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com