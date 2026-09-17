WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Fashionably hot and bothered

Countdown to winter proper so we can get stuck into the stews and snuggle up in layers of hygge – not forgetting the seasonal rain gear

FIRST world problems I know but you wouldn’t know what to put on you these days would you?

The general consensus is that it’s been very muggy, which is a great word that covers a multitude but generally suggests that you’re feeling a bit hot, and a bit bothered too. Not a great combination and I wouldn’t recommend it.

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Now that it’s obvious there’s no Indian Summer on the way (just a super-sized El Nino apparently), I’m more than ready for temperatures to drop good and proper so we can get stuck into the stews, and get all cosy and get our hygge on, but in the meantime all the past week has reminded me of is that I need to get a rain coat.

How gas is it that I don’t already possess one? Anyway the reason I was reminded of this at all was that I had reason to attend a few GAA matches recently, supporting my own sidekick and my nephews and while they were all putting on tremendous displays, getting drizzled on wasn’t so great (especially for my hair).

I’m a fair weather supporter, definitely not a seasoned one, and while leaning on various car bonnets and fences in various pitches in West Cork during the week, I couldn’t help but notice a few things – mainly how bonkers the behaviour can be among some supporters.

And by bonkers, I mean … fairly bad. Maybe it’s because I’ve led a pretty sheltered existence attending mainly U-10 girls GAA games where the atmosphere is friendly, encouraging to all, cheering for whoever scores, with lovely chats thrown in for good measure.

And obviously I get that when you go up the ladder the stakes get higher, people and players are devoting a lot of time and energy, and it’s not going to be all jolly hockey sticks.

Still though I was taken aback by the carry on I witnessed and found it unusual to hear adults roar gleefully, and with tremendous gusto, when the opposing team missed a score, or when an opposing player went down.

It was the intensity of vitriol that struck me being levelled at lads aged 14, 15, and 16, not to mind the poor referees. The best team on the day will always win but I’d urge the adults in the crowd to play nicely.

Back on to less controversial territory – how gas is it that all summer long I was urging my daughter to have a lie in for herself (mainly so I could have a lie in for myself) but she bounded out of bed every morning ready to take on the day.

And now that we’re back in school I almost have to practically peel her out of the leaba, as I contemplate a bucket of cold water for quicker results. What’s that about like? It’s also funny, in a non-funny way, how some households have already been struck down by viruses and colds.

The sniffling and coughing has already started. All that gorgeous sunshine and Vitamin D means absolutely nothing when everyone gets back in the classroom again. Personally I blame the muggy weather! Is it too soon to start the count down to mid term? Thought so.

Like so many others, I’m still very much enjoying The Traitors.

It’s the first show I’ve watched in ‘real time’ in ages and ages (you kind of have to if you want to avoid the spoilers) and I like that nostalgic vibe, rushing to get the jobs done, so you’re sitting down in time to watch it, putting on the kettle in the ad break, like we’d have done in the good old days.

I also love that it’s a great talking point – whether it’s Siobhan’s theatrical outfits and wondering if they really change the fruit displays every morning at breakfast or not (I bet they don’t, those grapes look like they’ve been there since the start to me), there’s plenty to dissect around the water cooler. There is so much rubbish on the streaming platforms at the moment that if I’m going to watch TV at all, I find myself watching the Irish channels.

Dare I say it, I’m almost looking forward to the return of The Late Late Show the weekend after next. What’s the bet that the first guests will be from The Traitors? Roll it there Colette!