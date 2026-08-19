Keeping farms viable is key where there is no obvious successor says Carbery chair

WE need to open our eyes to the different ways of keeping a farm viable in cases where there isn’t an obvious successor.

That’s the advice from newly-appointed chair of Carbery, John O’Brien.

The dairy farmer from Barryroe highlighted options such as share farming, partnerships and leasing arrangements, as opposed to winding down a farm, or exiting the sector completely.

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He cited ‘helping to secure the future of family farming in West Cork’ as one of his priorities in his two-year role.

‘I feel there’s nothing more viable than a very well run farm, be it beef, pigs, dairy or tillage. But if there’s no investment made, and its wound down, it can be very hard to revive which is why it’s vitally important that people explore all the options out there,’ said John, highlighting dedicated resources and initiatives to look at generational renewal in both Carbery and in West Cork’s co-ops.

‘Our Ag colleges and universities are also full of Ag graduates and it’s time to put them into situations where they can have a good lifestyle, enjoy a good standard of living and make a positive contribution to the economy in West Cork. I feel the outlook for farming is very positive, but fresh thinking is needed when it comes to generational renewal,’ he said.

The father of four, ranging in ages from 36 to 29, and grandfather of three, has been farming since he was 15.

‘My father Timmy was killed making silage in an accident involving an industrial loader on June 2nd 1979. I was 15 at the time and the eldest of seven. I was afforded the opportunity to do my Inter Cert and I did a year in Ag college and I started farming full time in 1981,’ he said.

‘I was lucky my mother Peggy was so level headed and said we’d take it one day at a time. The advice was to sell the cows and lease the land but we said we’d give it a year. We were very fortunate to have great support from family, friends, neighbours and the community and that was all vital and we continued to milk cows. I’m still very active but my son Jerome has now taken over. I think that’s what everyone strives for that, to have someone who can take it on and I’m delighted. In general, I think we’re going to have to encourage more generational renewal to make sure as many dairy farms are kept viable and running in West Cork as possible.’

As well as farming full-time John has been involved in many ‘extra-curricular’ activities in the agri sector.

He was first elected to the Board of Barryroe Co-op in 1988 and has served the co-op in a range of board and leadership roles, including as Chair from 2007 to 2014 and in his current term as Chair. He has also served on the Carbery Group Board from 2007-2014, including a previous term as Chair from 2009-2011, and was a member of the Board of Ornua from 2010 to 2014.

He has completed corporate governance programmes at UCC and DCU and served as President of the Irish Grassland Association in 2002/03 and at local, county and national executive level of Macra na Feirme. He has also contributed to the local community and rural development at a local and national level.

‘I’ve no shame in saying it but Macra na Feirme was my university and provided me with great opportunities for further education and courses. I hadn’t gone to college, or done my Leaving Cert so anything that became available I availed of it and I’d definitely credit Macra na Feirme for my development and interest in farm politics and co-ops,’ said John.

‘My father was very interested in community and the co-operative involvement and I learned that from him. My mother Peggy was as well and involved in various organisations like ICA and also Macra. I grew up with it, it’s part of my DNA,’ he said.

Another priority of his in the new role is ‘ensuring Carbery continues to grow through innovation, sustainability and disciplined investment.’

‘It’s about making sure that Carbery is on a sound footing and it develops positive returns, which is what it has been doing forever – but it’s vitally important that the board ensures it develops business that returns positively, and in turn returns for its suppliers through a leading milk price including sustainability bonus and stability fund which is paid in a difficult year,’ he said.

John pointed to the opportunities around whey and protein, particularly with the growth of GLP1 and weight loss medications as areas for growth.

‘The area of of bio science also has huge potential for growth – Carbery has been a leader in the development of different whey protein products for many years as well as different cheeses. Carbery has built a strong reputation internationally and has such a proactive ethos,’ he said.

Having contributed so much to the sector, it’s interesting to note John’s ambition had been to be a vet, before his father’s tragic death.

‘You’re dealt a hand of cards in life and you have to play with what you have. I’ve been very fortunate in life, to have married a great woman, Phil; to have four children and three grandchildren. I don’t have one single regret and I think my parents would be proud of what I’ve done.’