EDITORIAL: Staying safe in the sunshine

WHILE we are usually more prone to rain or wind weather warnings from Met Éireann, it’s becoming increasingly worrying that another warm weather warning has been issued, the second in as many weeks this summer.

These heatwave conditions are expected to last into next week, something quite unusual for a normal July summer.

As the country basks in glorious sunshine and throngs flock to the beaches for some cool respite, it’s worth noting that this prolonged spell of very warm weather could lead to more water restrictions.

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Earlier this week, Uisce Éireann asked customers across West Cork and parts of North Cork to conserve water during this current spell of warm weather.

They said water suppliers are being used faster than water can be treated. Contingency tinkering even commenced on Wednesday to support the Ardgehane, Reenascreena and Nohoval reservoirs.

People need to be realistic about their water use and we all have a part to play in reducing unnecessary water use.

Night-time restrictions could come into play if the public ignore the advice. Forget washing the car (never mind the dog), it can surely wait for a week or two.

We can thank our lucky stars that we are nowhere near the extreme temperatures being experienced by our European neighbours.

Horror stories of Irish families fleeing their campsites in France made for sobering reading last weekend and reinforced the message that we are indeed in the throes of a climate crisis. There is no denying that.

With the UV index expected to be high to very high over this weekend and temperature expected to reach the low 30s it’s vital to slap on the sunscreen.

But also slap the crazy 23% vat that is being charged on the price of it. It’s not a cosmetic product, far from it, despite being classed as that under EU Law.

It’s an essential health product and the sooner the EU realises that the easier it will be for us fair-skinned Irish to be able to protect ourselves from UV rays, without breaking the bank.

How they can compare sunscreen to perfume or make-up is mind boggling and it’s something that Irish Cancer Society has constantly campaigned for, sadly to tone deaf EU ears.

One Senator recently pointed out that the sun isn’t going away and it was also noted by the HSE that most people in Ireland don’t apply enough sunscreen as it is.

And if you’re hitting one of West Cork’s finest strands in the coming days, it’s important to be mindful of beach etiquette too.

Bring your rubbish home and be respectful to others while on the beach. A constant issue when we go get good weather is the bad parking by some motorists as several spots, which can block access for emergency vehicles.

So enjoy the ray, slap the sunscreen on (twice even) - while we have the chance.

Red card for Trump

Donald Trump’s latest parade of comments about the World Cup has once again shown a rare talent: he can take something global like football, countries and other cultures, and turn it into a one-man carnival of confusion.

He says the US military has ‘never been stronger’, that no other nation can do what the US does (not even close)—and officially announced it all on Truth Social, the clown-nosed propaganda platform that entirely skips reality.

One minute it’s the World Cup, the next it’s the USA’s 250th anniversary.

Of course, he makes it all about King Donald, the First and foremost.

Nothing screams ‘celebrate’ like treating his nation’s milestones as props in a personal performance—fuel for an ideological game of two halves.

His style of politics doesn’t just divide. It manufactures hatred and undermines societies at an international level, radiating resentment beyond US borders like an endless away-team song.

Now we finally have a clue where it’s all coming from: comedian Munya Chawawa’s recent documentary claims Trump was heavily influenced by WWF wrestling.

The gestures, grand declarations, misogyny and underlying racism.

Add the theme of blaming someone and smacking them down verbally. They all fit the script.

Think of ‘Sleepy Joe’, ‘lazy-as-hell’ Kamala Harris, or the outrageous claim that people in Haiti eat dogs.

If Trump’s still auditioning for the next scripted conflict, the Irish Open in Doonbeg is next. He’d better wear a wrestling outfit hidden under his suit, just in case.