LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dunderrow abuse victims were failed by the state

EDITOR - It is outrageous that the Government has told the survivors of abuse in Dunderrow National School that it ‘needs more time’ before redress is provided.

Nineteen women suffered vile sexual abuse at the hands of Leo Hickey, the principal of Dunderrow National School in Kinsale in the 1960s and 1970s. They are rightly seeking redress for these crimes.

These survivors were failed by every system that was supposed to protect them. Two weeks ago, the Taoiseach said the State would enter mediation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, we have now learned that the women have been told that the Government needs more time before redress can be provided, despite the Taoiseach committing to initiating mediation two weeks ago.

The State has spent decades evading responsibility on this matter - it’s now clear that it’s continuing to take this approach, deploying the same delaying tactics that have defined its years of neglect of the survivors.

Louise O'Keeffe spent 16 years fighting for the State to take responsibility, who in turn fought her, in her words, ‘tooth and nail’ every step of the way, pursuing her through the courts and aggressively seeking legal costs against her.

In 2014, she finally won at the European Court of Human Rights, which found the State had failed in its duty to protect children. That judgment should have been a turning point, but instead, the Irish Government excluded the very people it was supposed to help from redress.

It is unbelievable that these 19 women, who suffered at the hands of the same perpetrator as Ms O’Keeffe and whose testimony helped secure his conviction in a criminal court, are still having to fight the State for the bare minimum. It is absolutely shocking.

We know these women were failed and we know what the State must take responsibility for its part in that. These facts have been long established - the Government cannot delay any further.

Micheál Martin must make good on his word and ensure the mediation process is initiated immediately so that survivors can receive fair redress.

Holly Cairns,

Cork South-West TD

Time to end the postcode lottery for healthcare

EDITOR - As discussions begin around Budget 2027, there is an opportunity to address a growing challenge facing Ireland's health service and the more than 860,000 people living with neurological conditions across the country.

Neurological conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord, now affect one in six people in Ireland. Yet despite rising demand, access to specialist neurology and neurorehabilitation services remains unequal and, in many cases, inadequate.

Neurology waiting lists have doubled over the past decade and now exceed 24,000 people. Many patients continue to experience lengthy delays in accessing diagnosis and treatment, while others must travel significant distances to attend appointments because services are not available locally.

Perhaps most concerning is the extent to which access to care depends on where a person lives.

Our research found significant regional disparities in access to specialist neurology services, with some Model 3 hospitals still lacking dedicated neurology services despite longstanding national policy commitments.

Patients consistently described the burden of travelling long distances for care and the challenges of managing complex neurological conditions without access to appropriate local supports.

Alongside timely diagnosis and specialist care, rehabilitation plays a critical role in helping people maintain independence, remain active in their communities and avoid unnecessary hospital admissions. Yet significant gaps remain.

The good news is that practical solutions already exist.

The Government has committed to strengthening neurology services and completing the rollout of community neurorehabilitation teams.

What is needed now is the investment required to turn those commitments into reality.

In its Pre-Budget Submission 2027, The Right Care in the Right Place, the Neurological Alliance of Ireland is calling for targeted investment of €2.2m to strengthen regional neurology services.

For the one in six people in Ireland living with a neurological condition, Budget 2027 presents an opportunity to ensure that access to care is determined by need, not Eircode.

Magdalen Rogers,

Chief Executive,

Neurological Alliance of Ireland

Cork victims at Battle of Little Bighorn recalled

EDITOR - June 25th and 26th marked the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876 in Montana; when three Native American tribes fought together to defend their way of life from another attack by the US army.

Lieutenant Colonel Custer with 600 soldiers in the 7th Calvary were to round up tribes to reservations.

In the distance Custer saw what looked like a small tribe settlement by a river.

He didn't expect them to be much armed either with rifles. His scouts thought it was way bigger. It was. A gathering of tribes.

He ignored their concerns. He split the 7th Calvary into two groups to attack from two sides.

A third was sent further to capture tribe members fleeing. Another group was miles behind with supplies. The tribes' guards had already seen them and raised the alarm.

Custer's group fled across the river chased by a growing number of the tribes' fighters. Some were shot dead in the crossing.

Others fell off their horses and killed then or later. The second group shot back from nearby woods.

They did not see what happened to Custer's group.

Later they too fled across the river and regrouped and many survived the two-day battle. Custer's group and his two brothers were killed on Last Stand Hill.

Some 103 Irish men or of Irish descent were in the 7th Calvary, and 34 of them were killed.

Two were from County Cork. Over 300 of the 7th Calvary survived. It is seen as an iconic moment in Native American and US history.

A year and a half later what was left of the tribes in the battle began to move into reservations.

The buffalo they depended on for food was nearly gone - by the shootings of white settlers and train passengers shooting for fun. A way of life almost over.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Keep beaches clean during hot spell

EDITOR – The glorious sunshine lifts everyone’s mood but it brings challenges when it comes to keeping our beaches clean.

I regularly spend time picking up after visitors at popular strands and to say they have been left in an appalling condition of late is an understatement.

It never ceases to amaze and confound me in equal measure that people think nothing of discarding food wrappers, drinks cans and broken toys on the beach.

Who do they expect to clean up after them?

As for dog fouling, despite awareness campaigns the issue seems to be worse than ever.

When summer smiles on us there is nowhere I’d rather be than a West Cork beach.

But please, look after our shores and take your rubbish home with you.

Name and address with Editor