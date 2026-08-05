HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Foxcliff, Schull

Rooms with a view: sea vistas uninterrupted.

AS single-storey residences go they don’t get much better than the beautifully positioned Foxcliff.

The property at Colla Hill, Schull enjoys an elevated south-facing aspect offering exceptional views across Long Island, The Calves, Cape Clear, the Fastnet Rock and Goat Island.

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Designed to maximise its spectacular setting, this home offers generous open-plan living spaces filled with natural light, with magnificent sea views in almost every room.

Set on two acres, the grounds are intentionally low maintenance with native ferns, heathers and natural vegetation blending seamlessly into the landscape.

The four-bed residence was built in 1974 and extensively renovated in 2008 with oil fired central heating, private well and solar tubes.

There are four spacious bedrooms, master en suite, and a large sun terrace located over the garage.

Foxcliff is guiding at €1,250,000 and selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe highly recommend viewing (by appointment).