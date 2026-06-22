Cork to Kinsale Greenway report ‘spinning the truth’ claim opponents

IMPACTED landowners along the proposed Cork to Kinsale Greenway have expressed their disappointment following the publication of the Public Consultation report last week.

They said the report, compiled by the Cork to Kinsale Greenway Project team, fails to adequately address concerns raised by those whose homes, farms and livelihoods could be directly affected by the controversial project.

There was a high level of participation which resulted in 2,348 submissions, while 526 sign-ins were recorded across the three in-person events last year.

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A spokesperson for C2K Greenway Association said the report is a ‘masterclass in spinning the truth’ and ignoring the realities experienced by those directly affected.

The report also confirms that the proposed greenway has been divided into three sections with Section 1 from Cork city to Crossbarry and Ballinhassig while Section 3 is to go from Riverstick to Kinsale.

However, no route has been selected for Section 2 which is from Crossbarry/Ballinhassig to Riverstick.

‘The report confirms that the central section between Crossbarry/ Ballinhassig and Riverstick is no longer being brought forward, yet no explanation has been provided,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Without a continuous route connecting Cork and Kinsale, many affected landowners question whether this project can still legitimately be presented as the ‘Cork to Kinsale Greenway.’ Greater transparency is needed regarding how these decisions were reached and what they mean for the future of the project.’

Landowners have also raised concerns regarding the route selection process and the fact that the report concluded that the option parallel to the N71 was structurally unsuitable.

They are now seeking clarification on whether sufficient due diligence was undertaken before route options were presented during Public Consultation No 2.

The group also highlighted studies commissioned by Cork County Council in 2012, which concluded the CPOs (Compulsory Purchase Orders) for the route now proposed was considered ‘not to be a viable option.’

According to the report, just over half of those who provided feedback said that the greenway would not benefit the local community and surrounding villages, while almost the same number said that they would not be likely to use the greenway.

There was also a notable number of submissions from the Dublin area (758) which is outside the study area.

The next phase of work will involve focused, one-to-one engagement between the project team and potentially impacted landowners.