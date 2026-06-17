Glengarriff gets a new gallery

A new gallery in Glengarriff has brought two decades of photographs of the Irish coast and countryside by Peter Cox to the village.

The gallery, which opened on May 28th, shows a changing selection of Peter's work including hand-signed, museum-quality prints and his photography books.

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The walls display many of his best-known images from the Fastnet Lighthouse and the Skelligs to the Beara coast at Allihies and Bull Rock.

Peter, who lives nearby in Ballingeary, told The Southern Star he decided to locate the new gallery in the middle of the part of the country that he calls home.

'I live just up the road, so opening here in West Cork feels like the right place to be,' said Peter.

'Glengarriff is a lovely spot and a great base for anyone heading out around Beara and the coast. It's a chance to show the work close to home, and to have a chat with people about the places behind the pictures.'

Originally from Dublin, and a photographer for over twenty years, Peter swapped a career in computer technology in the United States for full-time landscape photography when he returned to Ireland in 2005.

He opened his first retail gallery in Killarney in 2011 but decided a relocation to Glengarriff would work well for him.

His work has been exhibited at home and abroad and featured on national television, and he is the author of the photography books The Irish Light, Atlantic Light and The Skelligs: Islands on the Edge of the World.