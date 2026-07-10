Gardaí investigating after death of man (27) in Riverstick pub

GARDAÍ have conducted door-to-door inquiries in Riverstick as part of their investigation into the death of a 27-year-old man at a pub at the weekend.

Romanian national Andrei Conteanu collapsed and became unresponsive after he entered Allen’s bar in Riverstick after 9pm on Saturday.

It is understood that the dead man had been asked to leave the bar following a disturbance earlier that evening. However, he returned to the bar and it is believed he became disruptive.

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It is alleged that he attacked an off-duty staff member before he was restrained by some customers. Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident shortly after 9pm.

Gardaí are hoping to speak in coming days to the off-duty staff member at the pub, who reportedly suffered a number of fractured ribs and is being treated in hospital.

It is understood that Conteanu became unwell while being restrained and collapsed on the floor of the bar.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed on Sunday to the morgue at CUH where State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis carried out a post mortem including toxicology tests.

However investigators say the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin is receiving so many samples for analysis that it may take up to two months before they get the results of tests on blood samples.

Conteanu came to Ireland two years ago and moved to Riverstick a month ago having worked in construction in Limerick.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire), a publican, said: ‘Residents in the area are in shock because this isn’t something they would be familiar with. It’s very unfortunate that this has happened.

‘I’ve been in the trade for 40 years and my sympathy goes out to everyone involved. It’s a tough time for [his] family. My sympathy also goes to the people of the area and the people who manage and run the bar. It’s a very well-run pub that has been with one family for generations.’

Gardaí have appointed an officer to liaise with Conteanu’s brother, and it’s understood his family in Romania are liaising with the coroner’s office regarding the release of his body.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from inside the bar and have taken a number of witness statements.

They have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information, including road users who may have camera footage, is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.