Olympians lead the Skibbereen Rowing Club charge at the Irish Rowing Championships

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club will roll out the big guns for this weekend’s Irish Rowing Championships at the National Rowing Centre in Inniscarra.

A star-studded Skibb squad includes two-time Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy, Olympic bronze medal winner Emily Hegarty, Olympic finalist Aoife Casey, World Rowing Championship bronze medallist Jake McCarthy, as well as Aisling Hayes who made her senior debut at the 2025 European Rowing Championships.

There is a plenty of depth and experience to the Skibbereen team that will look to add to the club’s record haul at the Irish Rowing Championships, which run from Friday to Sunday.

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So far, Skibb has racked up a stunning 204 titles, adding five more to the list in 2025 as they broke through the 200 barrier.

Last year, Jake McCarthy won the lightweight men’s single scull title, and teamed up with his twin Fintan to win the senior men’s double. Fintan also won the senior men’s single scull. There was success, too, for Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty who won the senior pair.

Another standout performance last year saw Sam Wheeler O’Brien win the J16 single scull, and he has kicked on since then.

Sam, as well as Holly O’Flynn and Mattias Cogan all competed at the U19 European Championships in May, and will be in Skibb colours this weekend.

Abigail Fowler, who is heading to the Home International Regatta later this month, is part of a strong Skibbereen junior 18 women’s team.

The full Skibbereen Rowing Club squad for the Irish Rowing Championships is:

Senior Men: Fintan McCarthy, Jake McCarthy, Michael Hourihane, Finn O'Reilly, Kealan Mannix, Oran Roycroft, Kenneth McCarthy, Tomás Burchill.

Senior Women: Aoife Hendy, Aisling Hayes, Emily Hegarty, Aoife Casey, Orla Hayes, Moya Knowles, Kelly Oforji.

Junior 18 Men: Brion Hurley, Mark Yaskozhuk, Sam Wheeler O’Brien, Mattias Cogan, Ultan Kearney.

Junior 18 Women: Saoirse O’Donnell, Ellen Connolly, Mimi Jacob, Mia Maguire, Irene Aguirre Barrero, Nadine Hourihane, Sarah Coughlan, Holly O’Flynn, Abigail Fowler.

Junior 16 Men: Desmond Keane, Odhran Keane, Max O'Donovan, Olan Ferguson, Oscar Ferguson, Rayyan Danish, Peter Grant.

Junior 16 Women: Laoise Hamilton, Una Waugh O’Brien, Mae Ryan, Fia Foley, Anna Connolly, Labhaoise McCarthy.

Novice Women: Marie Hourihane, Norma Browne, Geraldine Barr, Mairead McCarthy, Sabine Cronin, Florencia Santana, Claire O'Sullivan, Niamh Connolly, Karan Connolly.

Coaching team: Denise Walsh, Emily Dulohery, Ellen McCarthy, Orla Hayes, Bernadette Walsh, Sharon Murphy, TJ Ryan.