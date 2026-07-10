Carbery boss Gene O'Donovan praises Ruairí Deane's influence ahead of Muskerry showdown

CARBERY football manager Gene O'Donovan has hailed the influence of Ruairí Deane in the divisional set-up.

Four days after Cork were knocked out of the All-Ireland series, the Bantry Blues footballer made himself available for Carbery in their divisional/colleges seeded section semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

He was an absolute powerhouse at midfield for Carbery in their 3-18 to 1-23 win against Duhallow – a result that sent the West Cork team into the seeded section final against Muskerry this Friday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘You can follow all the gurus in the world, and I’d be big into inspirational stories and things like that, but Ruairí’s presence coming into the dressing room gave everybody a lift,’ O’Donovan says.

‘The way he carried himself, both in the dressing room and on the pitch, was brilliant. We spoke to him and Ruairí wanted to play. That's the bottom line. In fact, he said to me one time, “There's plenty left in my legs.” We saw ourselves there was too.’

Deane will be a key figure again if Carbery are to overcome a Muskerry team that beat Avondhu on Tuesday night.

Carbery could be boosted by the addition of Randal Óg footballer Seán Daly, while they are hopeful that Ilen Rovers Seán Connolly, who went off injured against Duhallow, might be available.

Dara Sheedy is another who could feature, but with Bantry Blues in Carbery U21A quarter-final action on Sunday evening, O’Donovan is unsure as to whether the rising Cork football star will be available.

‘It will be more or less the same panel as we had against Duhallow,’ the Carbery boss said, acknowledging the importance of winning that first game.

‘In one sense, we took a gamble. If you look at the line-out and take three or four lads out of it, that’s a very, very young Carbery team,’ he points out.

‘What people probably won’t realise is that a lot of these guys have played for Cork at some level. That was my target this year, to bring in fresh blood and give them a chance, and I think they stood up to it very well. The future looks good for Carbery in that sense.’

Just look at the Carbery full-forward line of Barryroe cousins Ryan and Olan O’Donovan and captain Damien Gore from Kilmacabea. Together, they combined for 2-15, with Olan hitting 2-2. St Mary’s Olan Corcoran is another to keep an eye on. There’s talent in this team.

‘There’s quality there. Even with the fellas coming back, there’s football in that squad. That's what strikes you when you look around the dressing room. I’ve had a lot of these lads coming through the West Cork and Cork underage systems with me over the years, and there’s real quality there.’

O'Donovan’s hope now is that Carbery can build on their win against Duhallow. If they do, the momentum will keep building.