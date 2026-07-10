Run Skibb is giving back to Skibbereen town

JONATHAN Davis says he has Skibbereen in his veins. It’s one of the reasons he is so passionate about Run Skibb, an event that is putting his home town on the map.

‘I was brought up in Skibbereen, I work in Skibbereen and I own a business in Skibbereen,’ Davis says.

‘The people here and in the surrounding areas have been so good to me over the years. My GAA club, my soccer club and all the clubs and associations around the area have given me so much.

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‘I take huge pride in being able to give something back, and this is our opportunity to do that.’

Davis is part of the committee behind Run Skibb, which is in its third year. On Saturday evening (6.30pm), the 5km race takes centre stage. On Sunday, it’s the turn of runners who will compete in the 10k (10am) and half marathon (9am) races.

Over 1000 runners have signed up for this year’s event, so Run Skibb is living up to its promise.

‘There’s a good committee involved and we sat down together. We felt we grew up in a generation where our parents and grandparents always talked about Skibbereen in the 1990s and before that, with the pantomimes, homecoming weekends and all those great occasions,’ Davis says.

‘We’re all from Skibbereen, we were brought up here and we work here, so we felt it was time to give something back to the town. We asked ourselves what could we do? How could we bring people into Skibbereen? How could local businesses benefit? How could we get people together?

‘Running and movement are at their peak now, not just globally but here in Ireland too. People are walking and running more than ever, so we said, “Why don't we try a run?” We started with the 10k, then someone suggested adding a half marathon. We got that together for the first year and then added the 5k.’

The local support has been incredible.

‘Unbelievable. The people of Skibbereen and the surrounding areas have been so helpful. Sponsorship, stewarding, gifts – the whole lot. It’s been unbelievable and we’re very grateful because, without them, we wouldn’t be able to run an event like this.’

With three races on the schedule, it promises to be a busy weekend for the organising committee and their army of stewards and helpers.

‘On Saturday evening, we’ve the 5k starting on the Marsh Road, outside Body Active Gym, at 6.30pm. It finishes very close to the West Cork Hotel, where Rubicon will be playing in Daly’s Storehouse afterwards. Participants, family members and supporters can all make a bit of a social occasion out of it,’ Davis adds.

‘Then on Sunday morning we’re up bright and early. The half marathon starts at 9am and the 10k gets under way at 10am.’

It’s an event for everyone.

‘Big time. That’s something we’ve stressed from day one. We’re trying to get walkers, joggers, runners – anybody at all – out taking part. It’s Run Skibb, but it doesn’t have to be about running. It’s really "Move Skibb" more than anything.

‘We’re getting people from Donegal, Fermanagh and all over the country coming down, and that’s exactly what we wanted.’

Run Skibb also raises money for charity, and will support five local charities this year.

‘The more people who sign up and take part, the more money we can give back to these great charities here in West Cork,’ Davis adds.