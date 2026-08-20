FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Ilen Rovers set up final-round decider against Buttevant

ILEN Rovers are off the mark in the McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A Football Championship after a 1-18 to 0-14 win in Group 1 over Glanworth in Shanbally.

Having lost their opener, last season’s beaten finalists needed a win to spark this campaign into life. They delivered.

A Seán Minihane goal after 23 minutes set Ilen up for a 1-10 to 0-8 lead at half time, and Flor O’Driscoll’s men pushed on to earn the win.

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Other scorers included Micheal Sheehy (0-6, 2 2pt), Adrian O’Driscoll (0-6, 3f), Denis O’Driscoll (0-2), Shane Carey, Simon O’Shea, Danny O’Donovan and Daniel Coakley (0-1 each).

Kilmurry defeated Buttevant in the other game in the group 0-16 to 2-9. A winner from Thomas Collins in stoppage time did the trick for the Muskerry men. Buttevant led 2-7 to 0-6 at the break but Kilmurry finished strongly to hit 0-8 without reply in the last 20 minutes. Collins finished with 0-3 while Denis O’Mullane (0-6) and Rory Duggan (0-3) shot well too.

Kilmurry have qualified for the knockout stage which means Ilen’s final group game against Buttevant is a winner-takes-all clash.

In Group 2, Mitchelstown cemented their place at the top of the group with a 1-19 to 0-14 win over St Finbarr’s seconds. Cork footballers Seán Walsh kicked 0-6, including two two-pointers, while Aaron O’Brien hit 1-6.

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In the premier junior championship, Kilmacabea’s fate is in their own hands in Group 3 after a 0-10 apiece draw with Canovee in Kilmichael.

Donie O’Donovan’s team were 0-6 to 0-3 down at the break but goalkeeper Colin McCarthy was a big reason for their comeback with 0-6, including a two-pointer free. The other Kilmacs scorers included Ian Jennings, Donnacha McCarthy, Keith Whelton and Eamonn Shanahan.

Talisman Damien Gore went off injured after five minutes, which may be a concern for their final round game against St Nick’s.

Nick’s kept themselves in contention with a 6-12 to 2-5 win over Na Piarsaigh. Cork hurling brothers Robert and Eoin Downey played key roles for the city men.

In Group 2, Cobh and Glenville drew 0-11 to 1-8 while Group 1 saw wins for Kinsale (1-16 to 0-10 over Cullen) and Millstreet (3-17 to 1-15 against St Vincent’s).