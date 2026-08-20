Ciara O’Sullivan’s 0-13 fires Newcestown to victory over Enniskeane in premier intermediate camogie opener

Newcestown 1-19

Enniskeane 1-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

FRESH from winning an All-Ireland senior title with Cork, Ciara O’Sullivan hit 0-13 to ensure Newcestown got the better of Enniskeane in Group B of the SE Systems Cork Premier Intermediate Camogie Championship in Ahiohill on Tuesday.

A huge crowd witnessed an intense Carbery local derby with an understrength Enniskeane trailing by a single point, 1-7 to 1-6, five minutes into the second half.

But it was all Newcestown from that moment until the final whistle.

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Restricting their opponents to one more point, Ciara O’Sullivan’s free-taking accuracy along with excellent performances from Claire Kingston, Sarah Burrows and Aisling O’Donovan saw John Wilson’s side register a convincing opening-night win.

As for Enniskeane, they battled well for three quarters of the game thanks to Cork senior Daire O’Brien, Erin McCarthy, Sinead Hurley and Clara Duggan’s combined efforts.

Getting off the mark was important for a Newcestown team that will face Ballygarvan and Ballyhea in the coming weeks.

All-Ireland-winning Cork seniors Ciara O’Sullivan and Claire Kingston were delighted to be back in their club colours and for such a high-profile game to be played in Ahiohill.

‘I think it is really important to showcase these games in West Cork,’ O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘I know ourselves and Enniskeane are premier intermediate but it is a really high standard of camogie.

‘There was no point in bringing this game up to Castle Road tonight.

‘All the supporters are from around here and you are attracting different catchment areas by showcasing the game here as well.

‘I think that is really important for camogie in West Cork at the moment.’

This was a physical game throughout. There were a couple of overzealous challenges but the referee did his best to let things flow. Claire Kingston is one player who welcomes the increased physicality.

‘The physicality is welcome and we have been asking for that for a while,’ Kingston added.

‘It is great to see the hard hits going in and a lot of them are fair. It’s good to see camogie on a different level. I think the game needed it, 100 percent.’

Amid persistent rain throughout the evening, it was Newcestown who began brightly and led 1-3 to 0-1 after a quarter of an hour.

Two Ciara O’Sullivan frees plus a superb Sarah Burrows goal and point were answered by a single Molly Hillard effort.

Daire O’Brien and Orla Coughlan frees reduced the deficit as Enniskeane settled.

Ferocious tackles were flying in all over the pitch as Enniskeane lost the influential Grace Nyhan to injury after 23 minutes.

Another O’Sullivan free preceded a well-worked Enniskeane move that ended with Sinead Hurley billowing the net.

1-4 to 1-3 ahead, Claire Kingston fired over for a Newcestown team that ended the half with a brace of converted O’Sullivan frees. Daire O’Brien (free) replied and it was all to play for, 1-7 to 1-4 at the break.

Enniskeane were only a point behind once Emma Eady and Orla Coughlan (free) split the posts after 35 minutes.

That was Newcestown’s cue to move up the gears and completely dominate the remainder of the match.

Sarah Burrows and Karen O’Sullivan scored in a period the excellent Ciara O’Sullivan walloped over eight points, five of them frees.

Orla Coughlan’s converted free was a mere consolation on the stroke of full-time.

An Aoibhinn Wilson score and O’Sullivan free wrapped up a comprehensive Newcestown victory as they began their campaign in style.

OUR STAR: All-Ireland-winning Cork senior Ciara O'Sullivan pucked over ten frees and three more from open play during a terrific individual performance.

Scorers

Newcestown: Ciara O’Sullivan 0-13 (10f); Sarah Burrows 1-2; Claire Kingston, Karen O’Sullivan, Ciara Ahern, Aoibhinn Wilson 0-1 each.

Enniskeane: Orla Coughlan 0-3 (3f); Sinead Hurley 1-0; Daire O’Brien 0-2 (2f); Molly Hillard, Emma Eady 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Maeve Lynch; Éimer Dineen, Alice Buckley, Siobhan Kelleher; Róisín Wilson, Aisling O’Donovan, Rachel Hallahan; Emma Tarrant, Claire Kingston; Riona O’Mahony, Ciara O’Sullivan (captain), Brianagh Wilson; Ciara Ahern, Caoimhe Wilson, Sarah Burrows.

Subs: Karen O’Sullivan for S Kelleher (35), Aoibhinn Wilson for R O’Mahony (50), Aoife O’Sullivan for E Tarrant (55).

Enniskeane: Katie Hennessy; Grace McCarthy, Clara Duggan (captain), Emma O’Driscoll; Danielle O’Neill, Grace Nyhan, Emer O’Dell; Daire O’Brien, Sinead Hurley; Molly Hillard, Erin McCarthy, Emma Eady; Ella Hillard, Amy Walsh, Orla Coughlan.

Subs: Grace Ahern for G Nyhan (23, inj), Lauren Corcoran for E Hillard (ht), Emer Hurley for E O’Dell (50), Ella Hillard for D O’Brien (53, inj), Hazel Nyhan for E McCarthy (61, inj).

Referee: Ricky O’Callaghan (Carrigaline).