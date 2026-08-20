Castletownbere footballers left with work to do

A DEFEAT to Kiskeam has left Castletownbere in trouble going into their final game of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier Intermediate Football Championship.

The Beara club lost this Group 2 encounter 1-19 to 1-14 in Inchigeela after giving themselves too much to do, trailing 1-14 to 0-4 at the break.

Fintan Fenner tried his best to get the West Cork club back in the game with 0-11 while Lee Kelly struck the net. David Dunne, James Spencer and Gary Murphy also scored for Castletown but it proved in vain.

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Sean O’Sullivan was in red-hot form for Kiskeam with 0-8 while Jack Daly goaled for the Duhallow men.

It means that the Beara club, who drew their opener with Macroom, need to beat Aghada in their final group game to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages. At the same time, a loss could send Castletownbere into a relegation play-off so there is a lot on the line.

In Group 3, all teams are tied on two points going into the final round of games.

This was after Naomh Abán beat Ballinora 3-12 to 2-12 and Nemo Rangers’ seconds saw off Fermoy 4-13 to 3-10.

Naomh Aban got goals through Dónal Ó Ceallaigh 1-1, Darragh Ó Laoire and Pearse Ó Liatháin while Ed Ó Mír chipped in with 0-5. Majors from Ivan Quirke and Mark O’Brien weren’t enough for Ballinora.

For Nemo, Dara O’Sullivan (2-2), Callum O’Neill, Jack Coogan (1-1 each) got their big scores while David Lardner hit 2-2 for Fermoy.

Colm O’Neill rolled back the years with 0-5 for Glanmire in Group 1 but it wasn’t enough to overcome Rockchapel as they drew 0-13 apiece.

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A huge shock in the senior A championship Group 2 as Newmarket edged out Cill na Martra 0-15 to 1-11 in Clondrohid. A two-pointer free from Ryan O’Keeffe was the winning score as they went top of the group ahead of the Muskerry side and Carbery Rangers.

O’Keeffe hit 0-8 overall in a great display while Cork hurler Hugh O’Connor recorded 0-4. For Cill na Martra Seán Ó Fóirréidh (1-1) and Shane Ó Duinnín (0-4) did the bulk of their scoring.

Kilshannig earned their second win in Group 3 with a 2-25 to 0-13 win over Bishopstown. Alan O’Connell (1-4) and Tom Cunnigham (1-2) played well for the Avondhu club who may have consigned Bishopstown to relegation bother with this result. The other game in the group between Éire Óg and Clyda Rovers was postponed due to a bereavement in Clyda.