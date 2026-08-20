All-Ireland final hero Sorcha McCartan named camogie's player of the month for August

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork forward Sorcha McCartan has a new addition to her collection: the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Camogie award for August.

McCartan was the focal point for Cork as they secured their 31st All-Ireland senior camogie title. The St Finbarr’s forward was player of the match in the final against Galway, adding four points from play in front of a record crowd at Croke Park to round out an already impressive Championship tally.

Also, Roscommon’s Saoirse Wynne has been revealed as the winner of the football award for August after inspiring Roscommon to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Football title.

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PwC is proud to recognise excellence in Gaelic Games through their sponsorship of the Player of the Month awards as well as the PwC All-Stars and the PwC Camogie All-Stars.

The August awards celebrate the country’s outstanding performers during the All-Ireland Camogie and Ladies Football finals.