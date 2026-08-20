TALKING POINTS: Castlehaven v Clonakilty draw, Carbery Rangers up and running, Adrigole advance

HEAVYWEIGHT DRAW

Clonakilty and Castlehaven’s draw meant neither side clinched a place in the knockout stage of the premier senior championship. As it turned out, if Clon hung on in a game where they were 1-11 to 0-10 ahead, they would have qualified as group winners, after Knocknagree’s victory over Ballincollig. The Brewery Town club proved that they are a team to be reckoned with, as Conor Daly, Chris Kenneally and Thomas Clancy put in top displays. Castlehaven face a tough task against Knocknagree on September 13th in Páirc Uí Rinn – a win or draw would do for Seanie Cahalane’s team, but a defeat would mean an early championship exit. Clon face a Ballincollig team that can’t qualify in the final round.

LETHAL LYNCH

Valley Rovers player/manager Fiachra Lynch has not lost his golden touch, proving it with a haul of 0-5 in the Innishannon club’s 1-16 to 3-9 win over Newcestown. An All-Ireland winner in 2010 with Cork, Lynch struck five points for Valleys as they recorded their second win in a row and maintained their 100 percent record. Carrigaline are the only other side with a perfect record after two rounds in the top grade. Valleys face Nemo Rangers in their final game but know a win or a draw would mean they progress and could knock the city side out in the process. Newcestown just need to win their final match against St Michael’s, despite the disappointing result.

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IN CONTENTION

Carbery Rangers and Dohenys are very much in the mix for progression to the knockout stage of the senior A championship after results at the weekend. Ross were easy winners in their West Cork derby against O’Donovan Rossa, triumphing 1-21 to 2-9. It means they are still alive but have to beat Newmarket in their final game on September 13th in Carrigadrohid to make it to the quarter-finals. Dohenys are in must-win territory too, despite keeping up their unbeaten start with an impressive 1-13 to 2-10 draw against Kanturk. It means they sit in third but a win over Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh on September 13th in Kilmichael would mean they progress to the knockout phase.

SKIBB IN DANGER

On the other side of things in senior A, O’Donovan Rossa are in the midst of a relegation battle following their heavy defeat by Ross. Liam Hurley’s team have lost their opening two games and if they lose their final match against Cill na Martra on September 13th in Enniskeane, they will be in the relegation play-off for the second season in a row. Skibb were 1-13 to 1-3 down at half time last Saturday, after being 0-10 to nil down after 12 minutes in their opening-day defeat to Newmarket. It’s worth noting that these slow starts have given Rossas a mountain to climb early on and they have too much to do. If they are to win their last game, they need a fast start.

ADRIGOLE ADVANCE

Adrigole’s narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win over Boherbue meant a lot to the Beara men as they progressed to the intermediate A knockout stage with a game to spare. This was a game where Tim O’Sullivan’s side didn’t play to their best as they didn’t score in the second half until the 52nd minute but, boy, did they grind out the result. Cian O’Shea kicked their final four points to seal a fantastic win and a victory over Kildorrery on September 12th in Brinny may clinch a direct passage to the semi-finals.

TIGHT IN CARBERY

Going into the final round of fixtures in the Carbery junior A football championship, only St James and Goleen are assured of progression to the quarter-finals after their victories over Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and St Colum’s respectively. St Oliver Plunkett’s and St Colum’s are out of the championship which means 12 teams are fighting for six spots in the last eight. In the recent round, there were four draws in eight games. That emphasises how close the teams are in the championship. That’s what makes it so exciting. Roll on the final round.