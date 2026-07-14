Local authorities need reimbursement for Greenway upkeep, West Cork councillors claim

LOCAL authorities need to be reimbursed for the cost of maintaining greenways and active travel infrastructure, it’s been claimed, writes Jackie Keogh.

Cllr Una McCarthy (FG) voiced her disappointment to a letter from the Department of Transport, which pointed out that the funding allocated in 2026 is reserved for capital expenditure only.

She said: ‘This is something we are now going to have to look at in the budget because the day-to-day annual maintenance needs to be covered. The Government needs to provide funding otherwise it will be a huge drain on the resources of the municipal districts.’

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The departmental spokesperson confirmed that €360m in Exchequer funding was allocated for these projects, of which approximately €20m was for Cork county.

But the department was adamant that funding is reserved for capital expenditure only and ongoing maintenance rests with the sponsoring agency or local authority.

They suggested that funding for pothole repair, path cleaning​, and landscape maintenance​ will be considered for 2027.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said: ‘We need to bring pressure on Transport Infrastructure Ireland. We can’t create huge amounts of infrastructure and expect it to mind itself.’

Cllr Ger Curley (Ind Ire) said: ‘There is no point in building fantastic greenway​s and allowing them to be overgrown. Our engineers tell us the funds for maintenance are not in the budget. If the money for their upkeep isn’t forthcoming we should suspend active travel until the funding is agreed.’

Cllrs agreed to write to Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien and request a greenway and active travel maintenance allocation.