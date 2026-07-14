Kinsale water works under way for new pipes

WORKS to replace old and damaged water mains in Kinsale are commencing this week, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Uisce Éireann (UÉ) said crews will be installing 600m of new pipes along Butchers Row and Blind Gate.

The existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water.

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The upgrade includes the installation of new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by late-August.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

‘We have measures in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum but to protect the public and our crews and safely carry out the works, a traffic management system will be in place during the works. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained,’ said UÉ.