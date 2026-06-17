EDITORIAL: EU pay directive urgently needed

Delays in implementing new EU rules on pay transparency are unacceptable.

The measures were supposed to come into force by June 7th, but at the eleventh hour the government said it would miss the deadline.

Under the new rules, employers will be required to share information on salaries and take action if their gender pay gap exceeds 5%.

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The EU Pay Transparency Directive also requires employers to include the salary when advertising a job, or at least disclose this to candidates prior to interview.

It rightly clamps down on the practice of haggling – with employers prohibited from asking candidates about previous earnings. Interviewees or staff are also entitled to ask for a ballpoint guide as to what another employee doing the same or similar job is earning for the role.

Where significant gender-based inequalities persist among those doing similar work, or performing roles of similar value, the employer will be obliged to consult worker representatives to formulate a plan to address the issue.

In a world where we strive for transparency and, quite frankly, the issue of gender should not even factor into the equation, surely this is the least we can expect from employers?

The Department of Equality said it would introduce the measures on a phased basis, but unions have cried foul and fear there will be no move on this for at least another year.

It has been argued that to address the gender pay gap a whole-society approach is needed, involving not only government and business, but also the education system all the way up from primary school.

It’s vital that the playing field is levelled once and for all. A pay-transparency directive means anyone going for a job interview will know the salary bands; and that whoever else interviews for it is looking at the same salary and not depending on their negotiation skills or any gender bias.

Ironically, equal pay has been a legal right in Ireland for decades, yet gender pay gaps still exist in some sectors. And equality in opportunity and representation are another matter entirely.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Ireland’s national gender pay gap stands at 9.6%, compared with an EU average of 12.7%. Roughly speaking, women earn 90 cents for every euro earned by men, though the gap varies widely between industries.

So we are marginally ahead of the EU pack, but we can do better. And any rules championing transparency and full disclosure around pay grades should be embraced and implemented sooner rather than later.

‘Ball and chain...

FOR the footie non-fan – better known as the World Cup widow, or indeed widower – the next few weeks could prove more than a little challenging for relationships.

It’s been a long time coming but for some this next month might well feel like a hostile takeover of their lives and living rooms. There will be plenty of sleep deprivation too for those who stay up into the wee small hours for a late kickoff in New York, New Jersey or Vancouver.

But there is more than a little truth to the old adage of ‘if you can’t beat them join them’ so perhaps throwing yourself into the spirit of things might help.

You don’t have to enjoy a team’s World Cup run if you don’t care about football. Focus on the other aspects of the tournament – the people, the rituals, the drama, the style, the showbiz.

Some people watch the games to score players’ legs out of ten, though of course in a post Me Too world this should be frowned upon. If fashion is your thing, rate the kit, the hair, the mismatched socks and footwear. Or you could add a bit of interest, either with family, friends or colleagues in the workplace, by running a sweepstake with a blind draw for countries.

And spare a thought for this poor mug who drew Norway and Colombia in our workplace sweepstakes.

Go Haaland!