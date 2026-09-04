CAMOGIE ROUND-UP: Newcestown and Clonakilty set fast pace at premier intermediate level

REACHING the SE Systems Cork camogie championship knockout stage is the name of the game for a host of Carbery senior, intermediate and junior clubs over the coming week.

***

SENIOR

A second consecutive Group C victory has all but confirmed Courcey Rovers’ progression to the knockout stages of the senior county championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rovers continued their excellent championship start with a six-point win over Ballincollig. That result, coupled with the Rockies’ 1-17 to 0-9 defeat of bottom placed Ballinora, mean Courceys need to avoid defeat to the latter in their final group outing.

The Ballinspittle club’s All-Ireland senior winning star, Saoirse McCarthy, fired over four points, as did team-mate Linda Collins. Fiona Keating was also prominent in a Courcey’s team where Áine O’Donoghue notched 1-1. Keating (0-3) and Jacinta Crowley (0-2) efforts completed Rovers’ 1-14 to 0-11 win.

Elsewhere in the senior county championship, reigning champions St Finbarr’s lead Group B on maximum points following wins over Cloughduv and Éire Óg.

Group A is going down to the wire. Aghabullogue lead the way on six points ahead of Killeagh (three points), 2024 senior county runners-up Sarsfields (one point) and last year’s runners-up St Catherine’s (one point).

***

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE

Clonakilty and Newcestown head into their final premier intermediate county championship group fixtures on maximum points.

In Clon’s latest outing against Watergrasshill, Lauren Eady opened the scoring with Aoife O’Flynn Meade adding three points. The Carbery club’s opponents hit back with the first of three first-half goals.

Undeterred, Aoife White, Luisne Deaseach, Saoirse Gilmore and All-Ireland senior winner Amy McCarthy points saw Clonakilty change ends 3-1 to 0-9 behind.

McCarthy and O’Flynn Meade combined for five points at the beginning of the second period before Grace Hourihane’s goal and a Lauren Eady white flag wrapped up a superb win.

That 1-15 to 3-4 success over Watergrasshill has Clonakilty situated at the summit of Group C and through to the knockout stage. Victory over a winless Brian Dillons, with that game scheduled for Castle Road, would confirm Clon’s passage as group winners.

Newcestown is another Carbery club enjoying a terrific run in this year’s Premier Intermediate grade. Having defeated Enniskeane in their Group B opener, Newcestown maintained their perfect start courtesy of a win over Ballyhea at Castle Road.

The Carbery club led 0-7 to 0-5 at the conclusion of an even opening half thanks to five points from Cork inter-county player Ciara O’Sullivan plus additional Ciara Aherne and Karen O’Sullivan efforts.

O’Sullivan (two) and Aherne increased Newcestown’s lead shortly after the resumption. Despite late Ballyhea pressure, Sarah Burrows and Karen O’Sullivan scores completed the Carbery club’s 0-13 to 0-8 success.

Newcestown face joint-Group B leaders and last year’s premier intermediate county runners-up Ballygarvan on Friday with both clubs already through to the next phase.

Enniskeane require victory over Ballyhea to avoid finishing at the bottom of the Group B and a possible relegation play-off.

That scenario is also true of Ballinascarthy who lost for the second time in Group A. Inniscarra proved too strong for Aiden Cahlane’s side, running out 4-12 to 0-10 winners. Ballinascarthy will face Ballinhassig in Kilbrittain and need a positive result to remove themselves from a potential relegation dogfight.

***

INTERMEDIATE

Kilbrittain-Timoleague enjoyed a bye week in Group A of the intermediate county championship. The Carbery club remains amongst the frontrunners thanks to their opening round 1-10 to 0-9 defeat of Douglas.

Next up is a meeting with Sarsfield’s second team in Inniscarra. The latter should test the Carbery club’s credentials in a wide open group.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague will look to Kaitelyn Dineen, Laura Sheehy, Michaela Holland, Hannah Twomey and Anna Crowley for scores in their attempt to reach the knockout rounds.

***

JUNIOR A, B, C

Barryroe were unlucky to lose to Banteer in their latest outing but remain in contention for a junior A county championship semi-final berth.

The Carbery club got their Group A campaign off to a positive start with a ten-point victory over Bride Rovers. In their second championship outing, Barryroe trailed Banteer by four points at the end of a tight opening half.

Two second-half goals saw Banteer run out 2-14 to 0-11 winners despite Barryroe’s best efforts. Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla (0-6), Aoibhinn McKeogh, Clíona Harte, Ellen O’Riordan, Méabh O’Sullivan and Roisín Ní Bhuachalla (0-1) scored for a Barryroe side who face St Fanahan’s in their concluding Group A fixture.

The latter lead the group on four points ahead of Barryroe and Banteer (three points apiece) with Bride Rovers on one point.

Kilbree’s superb 4-8 to 1-6 victory over Castlemartyr has the Carbery club sitting joint-second alongside Cobh in Group B of the junior B county championship.

Sinead O’Donovan (2-2), Mary Murphy (1-2), Mairead Crowley (1-1), Kate O’Donovan, Emily O’Donovan and Aoife O’Neill were on target for the Carbery side. Kilbree and Cobh meet in the final round of Group B where the winners will seal a place in the county semi-finals.

Into the junior C county championship where Bandon take on Grenagh in Group A on Friday. Neither side has yet to register a point so victory is essential if the Lilywhites are to keep pace with St Vincent’s, Laochra Óg and Carrigtwohill.

St Colum’s will look to build on their 4-13 to 0-5 Group B victory over Fermoy against Passage West. A second consecutive win would seal a county semi-final berth for the Kealkill club with a game to spare.

***

JUNIORS

Newcestown’s junior team head into next week’s final Barry O’Sullivan Group B clash against leaders Aghabullogue still searching for a first championship win.

A superb performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-13 to 1-9 loss to Blackrock on Monday despite Aoibhe Sheehan (0-5), Katie Allen (1-0), Emma Murphy and Lucy O’Donovan (0-2 each) scoring for the Carbery club.

There was better news for Courcey Rovers who defeated Ballinora 1-7 to 0-7 in Group D of the same grade.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague’s juniors head into their final Lillie O’Sullivan Group C clash with Carrigaline needing to avoid defeat to finish top of the standings.

In Group B, Barryroe lost 4-5 to 1-6 to Sliabh Rua despite being level at the break. Ellen Foley (1-2), Sinéad Walsh and Aisling Coakley (0-2 each) were on target for the Sky Blues. Barryroe face St Fanahan’s in their final group fixture.

Ballinascarthy’s juniors will be eager to overcome Nemo Rangers in their upcoming Lily Grant Group C clash.