CORK LGFA PREVIEW: St Colum’s, Kilmacabea and Clann na nGael all battling in junior E

THIS weekend’s round of Cork Credit Unions LGFA senior, intermediate and junior championship fixtures will decide the West Cork clubs progressing to the knockout stages and those facing relegation play-offs.

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SENIOR

There is a lot on the line in the penultimate round of senior championship group games.

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With five clubs in each group, the top two in each will progress to the senior A county semi-finals. Third and fourth placed clubs will contest the senior B semi-finals while the bottom two in each group will meet in a relegation play-off.

The losers of that play-off will drop down to the intermediate grade for 2027.

A Mourneabbey team, while topping Group 1, is still smarting from their recent 4-4 to 0-15 loss at the hands of county champions Éire Óg host Kinsale on Sunday. As for Kinsale, a positive result from either of their remaining Mourneabbey or St Val’s showdowns would confirm a place in the knockout stages. Caoimhe Horgan, Jenny Murphy, Áine Kearney and Kate Redmond’s form gives Kinsale every chance of achieving that goal.

Clonakilty are not in action this weekend but six points earned from their three Group 1 fixtures has the Brewery Town club heading to next phase ahead of a final group fixture with Éire Óg. Clon’s Síofra Pattwell, Moira Barrett, Ashling Hutchings, Sinéad O’Donovan and Katie O’Driscoll are enjoying excellent campaigns.

Into Group 2 of the senior championship where O’Donovan Rossa face a must-win encounter at Glanmire on Sunday. Neither side has registered a win after two rounds and desperately need a positive result to avoid contesting a relegation play-off.

In the same group, Castlehaven’s narrow defeat of Rossas means Finbarr Santry’s side has three points on the board ahead of facing Aghada away on Sunday and hosting Glanmire the following weekend.

Mairead O’Driscoll, Emma McCarthy, Áine Daly and Aoife McCarthy consistent efforts should ensure the Union Hall-Castletownshend finish their senior campaign in a positive manner.

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INTERMEDIATE

The format for this year’s intermediate and junior championships sees whichever teams finish top of their respective groups qualifying for a county semi-final on their home ground.

Quarter-finalists will be decided by second placed teams in Group 1 facing third in Group 2 and vice versa. Bottom placed clubs will contest relegation play-offs.

Dohenys and Midleton have already secured safe passage to the intermediate knockout stages by garnering maximum points from their opening Group 1 fixtures. The sides meet in Dunmanway with a county semi-final berth on offer for the winners this Sunday.

Ava O’Donovan, Rachel McCarthy, Kellie Ann Buttimer and Michelle Love have been in excellent scoring form for Dohenys during victories over Fermoy and Valley Rovers.

In contrast, a Rosscarbery team with no points from their two Group 2 fixtures face a must-win encounter away to Inch Rovers. Ross will look to Ciara O’Rourke, Áine Hayes, Sandra O’Donoghue and Ciara Whooley in an attempt to avoid a potential intermediate relegation play-off.

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JUNIOR A

Nothing less than victory at home to Erin’s Own will suffice for a Bantry Blues team in search of their first junior A county championship Group 1 points on Sunday. Losses to Abhainn Dalla and Carrigaline means the West Cork side require a positive result to prevent a bottom placed finish.

The Blues’ top championship scorer Myra Downey along with Aoife Kingston and Ella McCarthy will be crucial to the West Cork club’s hopes of pulling off a victory.

The same is true of another West Cork club, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, in Group 2.

Narrow defeats to Rockbán and Bishopstown means victory away to Ballinora is essential to avoid a relegation play-off. Tadhg MacCárthaigh will turn to Ellen Hurley, Maureen Keating, Emma Hegarty and Amy McKennedy for inspiration.

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JUNIOR B

The good news for West Cork clubs Bandon and Ilen Rovers is that both have already punched their tickets into the junior B county championships knockout phase with a game to spare.

Ilen’s wins over Nemo Rangers and Watergrasshill means a third victory on the bounce, at home to joint-Group 1 leaders Lisgoold, will cement a county semi-final berth. Maebh Collins, Emma Hurley and Keelin Murphy are in excellent scoring form and eager to shoot their club into the last four.

In Group 2 of the JBFC, wins over Donoughmore and Ibane Ladies has secured Bandon’s place in the next stage of the championship. A third win out of three, at St Peter’s this weekend, would send the Lilywhites straight into the penultimate round. Laura Cummins, Clodagh Barry, Kate O’Connor and Evelyn McCarthy’s combined scoring abilities should see Bandon win again.

As for Ibane Ladies, their 1-10 to 1-10 draw with St Peter’s gives the West Cork club a fighting chance of reaching the county quarter-finals. Avoiding defeat away to Donoughmore would confirm Ibane’s progression on Sunday. In-form Orlaith Deasy, Alice O’Leary and Cliona Harte will lead the Ibane attack.

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JUNIORS

A Beara team already through to the junior C county championship quarter-finals host St Finbarr’s this weekend. Leaders Naomh Fionnbarra are likely to finish top but Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Clare O’Shea and Ellie Downing’s scoring form gives Beara an outside chance of pulling off another group win on home soil.

Clann na nGael, St Colum’s and Kilmacabea have enjoyed positive starts in Group 2 of the junior E county championship. The Scorchers face Kilmacabea in a local derby this Sunday with the former searching for a third consecutive win and county semi-final berth. St Colum’s are at St Colman’s on the same afternoon in a game the hosts need a win to leapfrog the Kealkill club and reach the knockout stages.

Muintir Gabriels host St Mary’s in Group 1 of the junior F championship with both teams level on 3 points apiece. The winners will seal a home quarter-final.

West Cork side Keelnameela travel to Ballygarvan in search of a second junior G Championship Group 2 victory.