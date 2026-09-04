Saturday’s Lotto draw guarantees one player will win €1 million

THIS Saturday’s Lotto draw will see one Lotto Plus player guaranteed to win €1 million, the National Lottery has announced today, marking the first draw since the retirement of Lotto balls 46 and 47.

‘It's official. 46 and 47 have left the drum, and a brand-new Lotto chapter is about to begin,’ says National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr ahead of Saturday’s event, ‘To celebrate this exciting milestone, we're giving Lotto Plus players even more chances to win big on Saturday night.’

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Every Lotto Plus ticket that wins a prize on either Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 on Saturday’s Guaranteed Millionaire event will be entered into a special draw. One ticket will then be selected to win a guaranteed €1 million, in addition to their original prize amount.

Each of the remaining winning Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two tickets will be entered into a secondary draw, where 43 tickets will be randomly selected to win an additional amount of €10,092, on top of their original prize.

The lucky winners will be prompted to contact the National Lottery to learn more about the status of their ticket when it’s checked on the app or in-store. The exact prize amount will be confirmed when they call the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222.

For online Lotto Plus winners who win an additional prize, the Prize Claims team will contact them directly.