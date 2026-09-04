Only 13% of Irish farm holders are women: Carbery host event to drive change

BARRIERS continue to exist for women entering farming with challenges around visibility, access to opportunities and succession planning.

That’s according to Eilis Mahon, CEO of Bandon Co-op who was speaking ahead of a Carbery-organised event to celebrate female farmers, which is also marking 2026 being the UN International year of the Woman Farmer.

The year spotlights the essential roles women play across agrifood systems, from production to trade, while often going unrecognised.

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That’s also the essence of the Carbery event which takes place in the Celtic Ross Hotel, on Friday September 18th.

‘I think it is important to shine a light on the diverse and important roles women play across the agri-sector. Women are increasingly playing leading roles across farms, businesses, research and innovation. Bringing women together to share experiences, successes and challenges helps to build confidence and create valuable networks,’ said Ms Mahon, who will be part of the panel on the day.

Joining Ms Mahon, who is also the first female member of the Carbery Board, will be two leading West Cork dairy farmers Nicole Keohane (also Specialist Team Lead, Datamars Livestock), and Aoife Dullea (also Quality Manager, Clonakilty Food Co), along with Áine Hallihan, Director of Innovation at Carbery and Chairperson, Moorepark Technology Ltd.

They will all share their personal stories, career experiences, challenges overcome and what the future could look like for the next generation with what’s hoped will be a diverse gathering of male and females.

It’s the brainchild of Ellen Hurley, Carbery’s Farm Succession Officer who came up with the idea after she was approached by four local female suppliers, who wanted to celebrate the UN year.

Ellen pointed out how Central Statistics Office's Farm Structure Survey 2023 showed women accounted for just over 13% of the 133,174 farm holders in Ireland.

Countless more clearly play hugely important roles in farms, but they’re not on the farm account, she said. She’s hoping young women, including second level students will attend for what she says will be an ‘inspiring afternoon celebrating the contribution, leadership and achievements of women across agriculture, farming, food and innovation.’

‘I would have loved an event like when I was at second level. I had a big interest in studying Ag Science at third level but I had this naïve idea that it was just a course for the lads. And I did my Leaving Cert in 2020 – it wasn’t like it was the 1950s! I did Government and Political Science which I loved and did a Masters in Agriculture, but events like these are great to empower existing female farmers and show the next generation that there are pathways to the industry,’ she said.

The Department of Agriculture pointed out that ‘women play an essential role across Irish agriculture and agri-business, yet continue to face difficulties when accessing land, finance, training.’

‘Irish women farmers and agri-entrepreneurs will be central to our plans to celebrate throughout International Year of the Woman Farmer.

‘Throughout 2026, the department will amplify the contribution of its female farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to a productive, sustainable, and viable Irish agri-food sector through targeted policy and recognition,’ it said.

The event runs from 11am to 1pm and as well as the panel discussion it e will feature networking opportunities, information stands from Dairy Women Ireland, HSE and Macra, a sit-down brunch and complimentary goodie bags. See online for more information and to register https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/e0NKiM4fBt

PANELLIST: AOIFE DULLEA , CLONAKILTY

WOMEN have always played a huge role in agriculture across Ireland, but it’s only in recent years that women are being recognised for those essential roles they fill.

Events like this one organised by Carbery give women in the industry a chance to come together to share their experiences and learnings and understand that there are many others in very similar situations to theirs.

For me, such events are about support and visibility.

There has always been and always will be a key place in agriculture for women and girls.

Now more than ever we need this next generation of female farmers to know that their skills and talents are needed no matter what capacity that may be in.

The barriers women, just like men, are facing include access to land and land ownership.

Family farms have traditionally been passed through generations through the farmer-son, so women haven’t always had the same opportunities to inherit or take over a farm of their own.

Also, farming has never operated on a 9-5 schedule, which can make family life difficult for women.

Balancing the responsibility of the farm along with the demands of a family can be very challenging.

But now more so than ever it is very evident that women aren’t letting barriers slow them down and events like this one are key to helping women work through those barriers and show that there is a place for women in the future of farming.

My advice to anyone thinking of embarking on a career in farming is to believe in yourself and go for it.

There are so many opportunities now. Getting experiences in different areas of the industry, knowing as much as you can and surrounding yourself with like-minded people is a great place to start. Building a network is invaluable, through events like this.

You never know what opportunities like behind the next conversation.’