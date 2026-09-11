Dohenys show their mettle in statement of intent as semi-final spot is booked

Dohenys 2-10

Midleton 3-7

MAIRÉAD COURTNEY REPORTS

THESE two could meet again in the county intermediate championship, and if this thriller is anything to go by, fans will be in for a treat.

Sam Maguire Park in Dunmanway was the setting for this top-of-the-table Group 1 game, a repeat of the 2024 junior A final. Midleton won by two points that day but there was nothing between the sides on this occasion after a pulsating game of end-to-end football that ended with Dohenys going directly to the semi-finals.

The game burst into life from the throw-in, as Dohenys, in their first season up at this level, got the scoreboard moving after just 45 seconds. A quick-thinking solo-and-go ended with a point for the impressive wing back Ciara Aherne.

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Midleton, who reached the intermediate decider last season, were also quick to settle into the game with Lucy Wallace, who was outstanding throughout, immediately making an impact.

Her long kick from midfield found Orlagh Farmer, who was fouled. Lucy Cashman made no mistake with the resulting free.

From the restart, Dohenys handed possession straight back to Farmer, who rounded her player before seeing her shot ricochet off the upright and into the back of the net.

Consistent ill discipline in the Midleton defence allowed Dohenys draw level, as Ava O’Donovan slotted over three frees without reply.

With both teams playing a lovely brand of attacking football, Dohenys were slightly more wasteful up front, as Farmer and Cashman added one more each to put Midleton two ahead. They had another shot on goal blocked by reliable defender Aprille Duggan.

From this turnover, wingback Aherne, whose strong carrying upfield launched many Doheny attacks, sent the ball dangerously into Aoife Hurley. Her pass across the square was collected by Michelle Love, who blasted the ball to the back of the net.

Hurley got her own name on the scoresheet with a point soon after, as did Sadhbh Beausang with a free for Midleton.

The half-time whistle was the first opportunity for everyone to catch their breath, 1-5 to 1-4 in favour of the home side.

The East Cork side started the second half brightly. Wallace burst through on a long solo run before passing to Beausang, who fisted the ball over the bar. Midleton were hugely pressing the Dunmanway kickouts and on the next turnover, a point effort was blocked and spilled fortuitously to Cashman, who raised a green flag for the visitors.

Cashman added a point from a free a minute later and Midleton looked to be pulling away. Not to be, as Dohenys refused to go away. Points from Hurley, O’Donovan (2) and Mairéad Crowley brought Dohenys back level.

Just as Dohenys appeared to be building momentum, Midleton struck for a crucial goal. Wallace was again heavily involved, linking up with Farmer before the ball made its way to Cashman, who finished the flowing move to the net.

Dohenys came again. Melissa Duggan, who had a quiet game by her high standards, found space to neatly slot over a point. An over-zealous reaction from the Dunmanway management gifted Midleton a 13-metre free, easily converted by Cashman to leave three between the teams at the 50-minute mark.

Aoise Woods in goal for Midleton had a fantastic game, but a rare kickout turnover by the Dunmanway side was fed into Crowley in the square. She was dragged to the ground and the resulting penalty was coolly netted by O’Donovan. It was all square with six minutes left.

Midleton nearly snatched a late winner as Faye Dunlea’s shot came off the upright but it was carried safely away by a hard-working Dohenys defence.

Although they end the group stage on equal points, Dohenys progress to the semi-finals as group winners because they conceded less points, while Midleton now face a quarter-final against Douglas.

OUR STAR: Lucy Wallace dominated the middle of the field for Midleton and seemed to have a sixth sense for where her side's kickout would land. Ciara Aherne was best for Dohenys, but the accuracy of Ava O’Donovan’s free taking kept them in the game.

Scorers

Dohenys: A O’Donovan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f); M Love 1-0; A Hurley 0-2; M Duggan, C Aherne, M Crowley 0-1 each.

Midleton: L Cashman 2-3 (1f); O Farmer 1-1; S Beausang 0-3 (2f).

Dohenys: N McCarthy, G O'Mahony, A Duggan, Michelle Duggan, Melissa Duggan, M Collins, C Aherne, E O'Donovan, M Crowley, H McCarthy, A O'Donovan, R Faye, K Buttimer, A Hurley, M Love.

Subs: A McCarthy for M Love (44), B Coughlan for A Hurley (53), R McCarthy for Melissa Duggan (53).

Midleton: A Woods, C Fraser, C Kearney, E Haughney, L Murphy, K O'Sullivan, S Cronin, M Beausang, L Wallace, O Farmer, F Dunlea, V Gleeson, L Cashman, R Quirke, S Beausang.

Subs: A McAuliffe for E Haughney, M Kelly for S Cronin, C McGrath for R Quirke (all ht).