Darragh O’Donovan hopes Argideen Rangers can use momentum to reach county final

TWO years on from surviving a relegation play-off, Darragh O’Donovan and Argideen Rangers are one victory away from reaching a Co-Op Superstores Premier JHC county final.

September 21st, 2024, is a date Darragh O’Donovan and his Rangers team mates won’t forget in a hurry.

That was the day the West Cork club edged Douglas 0-17 to 0-16 and retained their premier junior status. Since then, the curve has swerved upwards as a resurgent Argideen have gone from strength to strength.

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A county quarter-final loss to Cloughduv marked a big improvement in 2025. Reaching the last four of this year’s championship and a semi-final date with Kilshannig, on Sunday (3pm) in Coachford, is another step forward.

Darragh O’Donovan wants to keep the momentum going for at least another two matches.

‘It was disappointing for us to be in that position back in 2024,’ O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

‘That’s not what this club is aspiring to be but we found ourselves in that situation. On the day, we gave a good performance and got ourselves out of it, reset our stall and drove on from there.

‘Since then, we have reached a county quarter-final and now a semi-final.’

So, what has happened over the past 24 months to turn Argideen Rangers from relegation candidates into championship contenders?

‘It is the same group of players who just realised that that wasn’t where (relegation) we wanted to be,’ the 27-year-old answered.

‘We knew we needed to work that bit harder and get that bit quicker. The game, these days, is hard so there was nothing fancy, just hard work.’

That hard work has reaped dividends beginning with this year’s opening group stage victories over Mayfield and St Finbarr’s. In between however, was a disappointing loss to arch rivals Barryroe. How tough was that loss to their near neighbours?

‘It is always a massive game against Barryroe as we have played with them underage, growing up. They pipped us on the day but that’s not to say we could meet them again,’ O’Donovan added.

‘They got over us so we had to reset again. Then we went out and played the Barr’s and got a comprehensive win.’

That final group victory over St Finbarr’s second string underlined Argideen’s pedigree.

A first-half four-goal blitz sealed the Carbery club’s quarter-final berth. Sean Walsh scored 2-5 with John Michael O’Callaghan and Cathal O’Donovan also netting.

Rangers looked like a team on a mission that afternoon in Ballymartle.

‘It was disappointing to lose to Barryroe but we regrouped quickly,’ Darragh O’Donovan said.

‘Everyone knew we needed to beat the Barr’s to get out of the group. We needed a win to get another crack at the championship so that’s what we did.

‘Worked hard, went at it, got a few goals and thankfully won the game.’

Emerging from the group sent Argideen into a quarter-final against Ballgarvan. Maintaining their momentum, the Carbery club registered a 1-21 to 0-14 victory. That outcome set up a county semi-final with an undefeated Kilshannig.

Darragh O’Donovan has been on Argideen’s senior panel for eight years and accepts their upcoming semi-final is the biggest game he has been involved in.

‘Kilshannig is a great club,’ O’Donovan said.

‘Even though they were beaten in senior A football by Kanturk, they have been playing at a high level at both codes.

‘They are fit and there is a good cross-over between hurling and football. They won all three group games against Ballygarvan, Nemo Rangers and Glen Rovers. That’s after coming up as junior A county hurling champions the year before as well.

‘They deserve to be in the semi-final so, for us, it will be down to our work rate and trying to counteract their fitness.’

Argideen’s path to the county semi-finals has been overseen by new manager Christy Crowley and his backroom team.

O’Donovan is delighted with Crowley’s work and believes having former players involved gives Rangers every chance of making a county decider.

‘Everyone knew what Christy would bring and build on the good work done over the previous two years,’ O’Donovan added.

‘Christy is a self-driven individual. He got Barry Harte involved as well. Barry had done great things here both as a player and a manager in the past. Mikey Walsh is with us too, another club stalwart.

‘We have full faith in the management team. They do their homework and tick all the boxes. They do everything they can to put us in the best position to win games.’

Finally, what would it mean for Argideen Rangers to reach a county final?

‘It would be massive,’ O’Donovan concluded.

‘You could see the buzz around the parish when we got to the semi-finals. Pulling on that jersey means so much to everyone living in the parish.

‘We have to get over Kilshannig first but reaching a final would be something special.’