Cork legal tech firm bought by Opus 2

TECH firm Opus 2 has announced the acquisition of Cork-based legal tech firm Bundledocs, writes Martin Steinmetz.

This represents the company’s third acquisition in the last five years which it says solidifies its position in the legal technology industry, expanding its market presence and ability to rapidly deliver innovation across the entire dispute lifecycle.

The deal also empowers the company to accelerate its business strategy and product road map, especially in supporting the enterprise solution needs of law firms with multi-jurisdictional practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to welcome the Bundledocs team to Opus 2,” said Greg Blackman, CEO at Opus 2.

“Our growth story is one of innovation, but it’s always through the lens of doing what’s best for law firms. That’s exactly the reason for this acquisition—by working together, we’ll ensure our clients have every possible advantage and efficiency.”

Founded in Cork, Bundledocs develops cloud-built, AI-ready collaborative document bundling software that helps legal teams prepare, review, and securely manage complex document workflows in a connected environment.

The solution supports the legal document lifecycle, combining document preparation with integrated review and real-time collaboration.

Today, Bundledocs is trusted by 1,900 clients across 35 countries, including more than 100 of the UK’s top 200 law firms.

“Joining Opus 2 is a natural next step for Bundledocs. We share a deep understanding of the legal sector and a focus on building practical, secure software that makes complex legal workflows simpler,” said Brian Kenneally, co-founder and CEO of Bundledocs.

“Bundledocs has grown significantly as both a business and technology offering, and this next chapter gives us an opportunity to build on that progress while continuing to innovate for our customers.”

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.