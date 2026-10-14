Fernhill Hotel & Estate remains top of list for wedding venue

CLONAKILTY’S Fernhill Hotel & Estate has been named among Ireland’s top wedding venues to book for 2027, according to SaveMyDay.ie.

The West Cork venue is included in a select list of six recommended venues nationwide, alongside locations including Clontarf Castle, Stephen’s Green Club, Jacks Coastguard Restaurant and the Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford.

Each venue can host both the wedding ceremony and reception, allowing couples to celebrate their day in one setting.

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The recognition comes as new analysis of Central Statistics Office figures highlights changing expectations among couples marrying in Ireland.

And more than one in four people who married in 2025 (25.8%) were aged 40 or over.

The average age of the older partner was 38.1, while the younger partner averaged 36.1.

In 1975, the corresponding figures were 27.0 and 24.7.

According to SaveMyDay.ie, a wedding venue platform, older and more established couples are increasingly prioritising exceptional food, personal service and venues with a strong sense of identity over traditional expectations of scale and spectacle.

“Couples marrying today are older, more established and more confident about what they want,” said Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie.

“Many have been together for years, have bought a home together and may share a pet, so they know exactly what matters to them on the day.”

Fernhill’s inclusion also reflects the growing importance of sustainability.

The estate was a double winner at the 2026 SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards, taking the titles of Best Country House and Best Sustainable Wedding Venue.

The awards were decided by votes from more than 700 couples.

The venue’s focus on local produce, its natural surroundings and commitment to sustainability align with values increasingly influencing wedding decisions.

Shell Holden said couples are seeking “an experience, one that includes exceptional food, an atmosphere that reflects the couple and a venue with real personality”.

Civil ceremonies accounted for 33.4% of all Irish weddings in 2025, making them the most popular ceremony type.

SaveMyDay.ie says the trend is encouraging more couples to exchange vows and celebrate at the same venue.