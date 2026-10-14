Business as usual for tenants of Bandon Shopping Centre as it goes up for sale

BANDON Shopping Centre on South Main Street is currently for sale but current tenants in the centre are not affected by the impending sale.

The shopping centre comprises a range of occupied units including Jakes Restaurant, Horgan’s Pharmacy, Barters Travel, Alteration Centre, Recovery coach and a hairdressers which has been described as a good tenant mix.

The property links the Main Street with the Primary Care Centre as well as the town’s library, while parking is available and reserved for centre users in the adjacent car park, which is shared with the primary care centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shopping centre is located in one of the most historic parts of Bandon on the sire once occupied by The South Market House.

The Market House in earlier times contained municipal offices, a courthouse and jury room.

It was previously used for church services on different occasions and an auto business before being redeveloped in 1988.

According to Irish & European Auctioneers, who are handling the sale, the tenants are not affected.

“The centre is currently generating income on a range of leases, with the tenants contributing service charges for common area.”

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Access Credit Union is to move across the road to take up residence at the vacant library in a swap deal with Cork County Council.

Cork County Council is to move its office staff from its current location at Station Road into the Access Credit Union building on South Main Street.

Tony Hughes, ceo of Access Credit Union previously told The Southern Star that their current premises is too big for their business needs and they identified the old library as an option as it maintains their strong location at the heart of South Main Street.

The move was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The former library, which has been vacant following the move of the library to a state-of-the-art building nearby, was temporarily used as a collection point for clothes and items during the initial months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.