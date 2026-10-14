Renewal charge for telecommunication poles is welcomed

EVEN a small fee for each of the thousands of privately-owned telecommunications poles and ducts on public land would significantly aid the maintenance costs that fall on Cork County Council, according to Cllr George Gill (FF).

At a meeting in County Hall officials informed members that certain above ground infrastructure such as street cabinets or telecommunication masts require specific licences, application fees and an annual renewal charge ranging from €125 to €750 per year.

Cllr Gill welcomed this news, saying it was good to see there is already a precedent to charging operators for infrastructure on public property.

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However, he noted that there was no charge for poles and ducts, which are the most widespread.

He suggested that a fee of €1 to €2 per pole or duct would recognise the commercial benefit these operators get from public land while helping to fund maintenance work across the county.

Cllr Gill said these works can be significant at times, ranging from verge reinstatement and footpath repairs to traffic management and emergency response when poles are damaged.

He explained that the current system allows private operators to commercially benefit from public land while contributing very little to its upkeep.

In a written response the council revealed: “The Department of Communications, Culture and Sport is currently engaging with stakeholders in relation to the implementation of various provisions of the recent Gigabit Infrastructure Act.”

The council added that further policy changes on fees and the associated charges are expected as these provisions are implemented.

Cllr Gill said it was therefore even more important to undertake a review of the current system so the council could engage constructively with the Department when the time came.

Cllr Ann Marie Ahern (FF) seconded the motion, adding that the contribution to a maintenance fund was necessary because the private operators “don’t do the same due diligence that Cork County Council does.”

Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) said it was “an interesting idea for a potential revenue stream” and worth exploring as a council.

He proposed the motion be brought before the Planning and Strategic Development Strategic Policy Committee for further discussion which was accepted by Cllr Gill.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.