This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
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Entries open for West Cork’s Cutest Pet inside this week’s Southern Star!
IN NEWS
Women who were abused as children at Dunderrow National School have broken their silence on why they are suing the State
Christopher O'Sullivan TD has spoken of his delight after his dad Christy, a former FF politician, was released from hospital after suffering a stroke
A heritage orchard dedicated to the late Tommy O’Donovan is set to be planted in Clonakilty
ARCHDEACON Andrew Orr has been elected as the new Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross
Councillors are demanding a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland over the 'dangerous' state of the N71
Big Read - Census part 2 gives a full breakdown on population figures for each town in West Cork 100 years ago
Meet our West Cork Farming Award winner for June
IN LIFE
Michael O'Neill Jnr on his family's vision as Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty marks 200-year milestone
IN SPORT
We chat to Bandon AC star Phil Healy about her retirement from athletics, and look at the legacy she leaves
Cork minors are through to the All–Ireland MFC final after they saw off Derry in the semi-final
Jack Crowley’s injury that will see him miss the summer series has come at the wrong time
Clann na nGael will take on Tracton in the county confined junior B football final
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
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