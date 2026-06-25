This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Entries open for West Cork’s Cutest Pet inside this week’s Southern Star!

IN NEWS

Women who were abused as children at Dunderrow National School have broken their silence on why they are suing the State

Christopher O'Sullivan TD has spoken of his delight after his dad Christy, a former FF politician, was released from hospital after suffering a stroke

A heritage orchard dedicated to the late Tommy O’Donovan is set to be planted in Clonakilty

ARCHDEACON Andrew Orr has been elected as the new Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross

Councillors are demanding a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland over the 'dangerous' state of the N71

Big Read - Census part 2 gives a full breakdown on population figures for each town in West Cork 100 years ago

Meet our West Cork Farming Award winner for June

IN LIFE

Michael O'Neill Jnr on his family's vision as Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty marks 200-year milestone

IN SPORT

We chat to Bandon AC star Phil Healy about her retirement from athletics, and look at the legacy she leaves

Cork minors are through to the All–Ireland MFC final after they saw off Derry in the semi-final

Jack Crowley’s injury that will see him miss the summer series has come at the wrong time

Clann na nGael will take on Tracton in the county confined junior B football final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe