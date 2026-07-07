Cork records second-highest number of legal complaints in Ireland

OF the 1,788 complaints made to the Legal Services Regulatory Authority last year, 199 complaints were made about legal practitioners based in Cork, writes Jackie Keogh.

The figures contained in the LSRA annual report for 2025 showed an increase of 21% on the previous year, with a record 1,933 complaints - the highest number of complaints closed in a single year.

The 199 figure for Cork represented the second highest number of complaints for any county after Dublin.

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The independent regulator also increased its enforcement activity, making 27 applications to the High Court to enforce directions issued following complaints investigations and 101 applications to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

LSRA Chief Executive Officer, Niamh Muldoon said: ‘The increase in complaints received reflects growing awareness of the LSRA’s role as the independent regulator of legal services and the availability of an independent complaints process for consumers,’ she said.

‘At the same time, the record number of complaints closed demonstrates the ongoing work of LSRA staff and members of our regulatory committees to improve processes and deliver timely outcomes.’