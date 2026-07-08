Clonakilty man working in Australia avoids road ban

A CLONAKILTY man who is currently in Australia has avoided a disqualification after being caught driving without insurance last December.

In his absence James Daniel O’Donovan (23) of Fourcuil, Clonakilty, instructed his solicitor Èamonn Fleming to plead guilty on his behalf at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 4.38pm on December 9th last Gda Cronin stopped a Volkswagen Passat on the N71 at Gaggin, just outside Bandon.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘On speaking to Mr O’Donovan, who was the driver of the car, he found that no valid insurance was in place to drive the car. He directed him to produce it at the nearest garda station within ten days but he failed to do so,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Mr Fleming conceded that it was a ‘very foolish thing to do’ and said his client previously had insurance on the car but swapped it for a new car and he wasn’t covered on the other vehicle.

‘He was bringing the car to someone else to get it fixed so he could see it but hadn’t transferred his insurance over,’ said Mr Fleming

He said his client, who has no previous convictions, is employed as a mechanic fitter and is currently working in the mines in Australia.

‘He will be coming back to Ireland and I’m asking the court for some leniency,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge Andrew Cody convicted and fined Mr O’Donovan €750 and gave him six months to pay the fine.

However the judge did not disqualify him from driving.