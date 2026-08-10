Cllr endured two dozen menacing calls

A WEST Cork Councillor who was subject to disturbing phone threats no longer answers calls from withheld numbers following the incidents.

The man who harassed her subjected as many as 70 female councillors to persistent abuse and threats which the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) described as an ‘attack to democracy itself’.

It is understood that the individual, who told the councillors he is a paedophile and threatened to harm children, subjected female elected members from the across the political spectrum to disturbing sexual

comments.

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Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said that initially she thought she was the sole target of these distressing phone calls but she was later informed that the man was targeting women nationwide.

‘I found the calls very disturbing and received over 24 calls,’ she said. ‘I immediately reported the matter to gardaí who have been very helpful as have Fine Gael HQ.’

The Schull-based councillor has had to alert her constituents that she will no longer answer withheld number calls. The Southern Star contacted other female councillors in West Cork to ascertain if they had received similar calls but all said they never answer withheld numbers.

AILG has received reports only from female councillors, indicating that this behaviour appears to be a targeted campaign of harassment against women serving in local government.

‘No female elected representative should be subjected to harassment, intimidation or abusive behaviour simply because she has chosen to serve her community. The reports we have received are deeply concerning and point to what appears to be a deliberate campaign targeting women in public office,’ said AILG President, Cllr Aengus O’Rourke.

‘Women in local government should never have to accept harassment as part of their role. AILG stands firmly with every councillor who has been affected.’

AILG head of operations, Elaine Lynch, said the organisation has contacted every female councillor in the country to make them aware of the situation, provide practical guidance on screening phone call and advise them on reporting incidents to their local Garda Liaison Officer.

‘While this behaviour has been directed at female councillors, it is an attack on local democracy itself. Women should not have to endure intimidation or sexual harassment as a consequence of holding elected office,’ she said.

AILG is also asking members of the public to be mindful that female councillors may now be exercising greater caution when receiving calls from withheld or private numbers.

‘Where possible members of the public are asked not to contact councillors from private or withheld numbers. Instead please leave a voicemail, send a text message or email or use the published contact details available through our local authority.’

She added that this will help councillors distinguish genuine enquiries from nuisance or harassing calls while ensuring legitimate constituents can continue to access their elected representatives.

‘No one should be deterred from serving their community because of their gender.’

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said targeting women serving their communities is completely unacceptable.

‘No woman should have to endure harassment, intimidation or fear simply because she has chosen to represent her community. If we want more women in politics, we must ensure they can carry out their duties without being subjected to abuse or intimidation.

‘Democracy depends on decent people being willing people to step forward and no one should be driven away from public service because of the action of a small minority.’