Two units for €1m is just batty

AN estimated price tag of almost €1m for the renovation of a former garda station and residence to create two new housing units has been described as exorbitant.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington said: ‘The cost of the project in Adrigole, which is estimated at €978,913, is extraordinarily high, but the director of services for housing has explained to members of the Western Division that the building is a protected structure.’

According to the Independent councillor, detailed surveys of the building had to be carried out and there is an obligation on the local authority to safeguard a protected species, namely bats.

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He said features, such as old sash windows, are considered to an integral part of the design of the building and these will have to be reconstructed to a high heritage standard.

Meanwhile, the sum of €731,176 has been earmarked for another two social housing units, this time involving the reconstruction of the former garda station and residence in Goleen.

In a presentation of the bi-monthly housing report, it also emerged that the cost of developing 21 new social housing units at Old Barrack Road has been set at €9.5 million, however, that project is subject of a judicial review, which Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) described as a disgrace given the pent-up demand for housing in the area.

Meanwhile, at Meenvane in Schull, the cost of providing six social housing units has been estimated at €2,179,615; while eight units in Durrus could cost €2,798,324 to complete.

Increased building costs was mentioned as a factor in pushing up the costs of construction in the region.