Clann na nGael captain Eoghan Daly: Everyone will relish the chance to play in Páirc Uí Rinn and create great memories

FOR Clann na nGael captain Eoghan Daly, Friday’s confined county junior B football final against Tracton (7.30pm) will be his first appearance in Páirc Uí Rinn – in the year he turns 32.

The Scorchers take a five-game winning streak into the decider, but know they face their toughest test yet.

‘We weren’t sure where the final was going to be played and, for a lot of these lads, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ Daly told The Southern Star.

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‘You have fellas playing senior or divisional football and Páirc Uí Rinn is almost like their training ground. But for junior players, some may never get the opportunity. It will be my first time playing there.

‘Everyone will relish the chance to play in Páirc Uí Rinn and create great memories.’

It is a huge occasion for the club, who are preparing for their first county final in 20 years.

The Scorchers reached back-to-back Carbery junior A finals in 2010 and 2011, while this current crop have built momentum with five wins from five to book their place in the decider.

‘We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s been a while since Clann na nGael were in a county final. It has been a long time coming and the club could do with a bit of success again,’ Daly said.

‘It’s a huge boost. We had a few years in junior A. We reached a couple of West Cork finals but didn’t get over the line and there were a lot of years afterwards when we didn’t make much progress. Since regrading to junior B, we’re finally kicking on.’

Following an opening-round win over Garnish (3-7 to 0-12), the Drimoleague club have won their remaining four games by a combined 26 points.

Robbie McQueen, Paddy McCarthy and Damien Fernandez have impressed up front, while JJ Collins has anchored the defence.

Muintir Bhaire (1-12 to 0-8), Castlelyons (0-16 to 1-7), Araglen (1-8 to 1-3) and Belgooly (2-15 to 0-13) have all fallen to the Scorchers.

Now they are aiming to make it six wins from six.

‘It’s a good record. Initially, we were under the impression that whoever topped their group would go straight into a semi-final, which would have meant four games,’ Daly added.

‘That extra game in the quarter-final actually stood to us rather than having a month off. We got into a nice rhythm of playing every two weeks and that helped our preparation for the final.

‘We did well to win every game, though we didn’t play well in the first two against Garnish and Durrus. They were very tough tests. We were lucky to get out against Garnish.

‘There was a long stoppage that day which broke Garnish’s momentum. Then we got a goal through Brian McCarthy to give ourselves a bit of breathing space.

‘Castlelyons and Araglen were played in tough conditions too, but it showed the character of the team. We were able to perform in all sorts of weather and still come out on top.’

New manager Mike O’Brien has made a major impact, with Daly crediting the former Gabriel Rangers and Castlehaven boss for simplifying the team's approach.

‘Mike is a great coach, in fairness to him. We knew all about him from his previous experience with Gabriels and the Haven. When he came in, he simplified things. It’s about doing the basics right and doing them quickly.

‘There’s no overcomplicating things. His message is straightforward – practise it and repeat it. We want to build on the good start we’ve made under him.’

For Daly, captaining this group makes the occasion even more special.

‘I was captain in 2023 too, but that wasn’t a great year. In 2024 we found ourselves again, although we didn’t get over the line against Ballyphehane in the semi-final.

‘To captain this group of lads is brilliant. We have a great squad and a big squad. You’re playing alongside lads you grew up with, trained with and watched growing up. To lead this team is a privilege.’

Now Daly hopes Clann na nGael’s remarkable run ends with him lifting the cup in Páirc Uí Rinn.