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Caha Pass closed following road traffic collision today

August 20th, 2026 5:20 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Caha Pass closed following road traffic collision today Image
Road users are asked to avoid the Kenmare to Glengarriff route.

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A road safety notice has been issued following the closure of the Caha Pass on the N71 Ring of Beara due to a serious road traffic collision.

It is understood that a motorcyclist has died following the two vehicle collision.

The collision between the motorcyclist and the driver of the car is reported to have occurred at the entrance to the tunnel at the Caha Pass.

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Gardaí and the emergency services are at the scene of this serious road traffic collision.

The Bonane Road between Kenmare and Glengarriff has been closed following the incident this afternoon, and road users are asked to avoid the area.

 

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