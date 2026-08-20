Community mourns passing of Dunmanway farmer Eugene McSweeney

TRIBUTES have been paid to a farmer who drowned as he was filling up barrels of water for his animals at the River Bandon in Dunmanway.

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

Eugene McSweeney (55), from Ballyboy, near Dunmanway, is understood to have gotten into difficulties at a stretch of the river next to his farm last Wednesday August 12th.

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It is believed that Mr McSweeney, who was unmarried, slipped into a submerged hole and could not get out.

The Health and Safety Authority and the Coroner were notified.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court and an inquest will be held at a later date.

In a message of condolence one friend wrote: ‘Eugene was a great member of Dunmanway Macra back in the day and we all hold great memories of those times.’

Another Cork farming family wrote: ‘A truly shocking loss of a man who was only trying to look after his animals.’

A neighbour wrote: ‘The farming community mourns his passing. His neighbours are so saddened by this tragedy, a stark reminder of the fragility of life. They will rally round the family to provide comfort and practical support at this time.’

Mourners gathered for Mr McSweeneys’ funeral mass on Monday morning in St Patrick’s Church, Dunmanway.

The 55-year-old was predeceased by his father James and his mother Teresa McSweeney, who died surrounded by her family at Dunmanway Community Hospital in late January.

He is survived by his brother Rick and sister Kay, sister-in-law Julie, brother-in-law David, nephews Raymond and Jack, nieces Elise, Rebecca and Yvonne, grandnieces Blaithín and Riadh, aunt Crissie, relatives, neighbours and friends.