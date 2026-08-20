Bantry Blues left in relegation scrap, while impressive Uibh Laoire power on to knockout stages

Uibh Laoire 3-18

Bantry Blues 2-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

WHILE Uibh Laoire guaranteed progression to the knockout stage with one game to spare, Bantry Blues are now looking over their shoulders after a second successive loss in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC.

The Muskerry men, off the back of this win in Ballingeary on Saturday, head the group with two wins from two outings while Bantry prop up the table and are desperate for a win over Glanmire in their final outing.

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Not for the first time, Chris Óg Jones turned in a stellar performance in the winner’s attack, while his Cork football team-mate Dara Sheedy was not available for Bantry due to injury – a major loss to the Blues in challenging times for the club.

Overall, Uibh Laoire deserved their victory. Their potent attack with Chris Óg Jones, his brother Ian and Cathal Vaughan were to the fore, providing the Bantry defenders with some major problems.

While the Blues did make a serious challenge up until the end, they did not avail of a couple of gilt-edged goal chances – they could not afford this against one of the championship favourites.

Bantry started in explosive fashion with a goal from Arthur Coakley in the very first minute followed immediately by a Jack Sheedy point.

Blues goalkeeper Ben Clancy made a fine save from Chris Óg Jones but Jack Sweeney then placed Ian Jones for a goal for Uibh Laoire as the hectic opening continued. Jack Sheedy took another point, but Chris Óg and Cathal Vaughan replied with points to level the score at 1-2 each.

Next, Chris Óg rounded the goalkeeper and buried the ball in the Bantry net to put the Uibh Laoire men in front, 2-2 to 1-2, after five minutes of all-out action.

Back came Bantry with another Sheedy point, before Sam Pickering kicked a two-pointer for Uibh Laoire. Bantry outscored the winners by four points to two over the next ten minutes to be only two points in arrears, 1-7 to 2-6, after 23 minutes.

They took the lead a minute later with a superb goal. Ruairi Deane, Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Seán O’Leary were all involved in the lead-up to O’Sullivan finishing off with a tap into the net.

Points from the Jones brothers put Uibh Laoire back in front but Arthur Coakley’s late point left the teams level at half time, 2-8 apiece.

A point from Jack Sweeney followed by a second two-pointer from Sam Pickering gave the Inchigeela men a good start on the resumption but Bantry hit back with a brace.

But the Blues defence could not keep out a Cathal Vaughan close-range shot that gave Uibh Laoire a 3-12 to 2-10 lead in the 38th minute. It set them on the road to victory.

Paddy Cronin set up a chance for Arthur Coakley who dummied Joe Creedon in the Uibh Laoire goal but then was dismayed to see his shot go outside the post with the net gaping.

Three Uibh Laoire points followed as Chris Óg was rampant in attack, while Kevin Coakley was wide when a Bantry goal was a distinct possibility after 48 minutes.

A Paddy Cronin point in the 52nd minute proved to be the final score for Bantry as the Jones brothers wrapped up an impressive display with three more points in added time.

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: C Óg Jones 1-8; C Vaughan 1-3; I Jones 1-2; S Pickering 0-4 (2 2pt); J Sweeney 0-1.

Bantry Blues: A Coakley 1-5 (3f); M Óg O’Sullivan 1-0; J Sheedy 0-3; K Casey, R Deane (f), B Sheehan, P Cronin 0-1 each.

Uibh Laoire: Joe Creedon; Ciarán Galvin, Daniel O’Donovan, Daniel O’Riordan; Kevin Manning, Ciarán O’Riordan, Seán O’Leary; Timmy Roberts, Conor O’Leary; Jack Sweeney, Cathal Vaughan, Sam Pickering; Seán O’Riordan, Ian Jones, Chris Óg Jones.

Subs: Brian Cronin for K Manning (45), Barry Murphy for C O’Riordan (inj, 50), Brian O’Riordan for J Sweeney (56).

Bantry Blues: Ben Clancy; Cillian O’Brien, Conor Cronin, Tim Cronin; Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Mahony, Dara McCarthy: Jack O’Neill, Kevin Casey; Billy Sheehan, Ruairí Deane, Seán O’Leary; Arthur Coakley, Jack Sheedy, Owen O’Neill.

Subs: Paddy Cronin for O O’Neill (ht), Kevin Coakley for D McCarthy (39), Eoghan O’Shea for B Sheehan (50).

Referee: Jerry Kelleher (Millstreet).